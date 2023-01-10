ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Hardman

Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ella Sue Pfalzgraf

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marie Goodrich Jackson

Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Levi Cruz Coleman

Levi Cruz Coleman, 32, of Ripley, WV, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at home. Funeral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans with the Rev. Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Visitation, 5 p.m. until time of the funeral. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

A sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s friend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. And those who have been on the constant lookout for any new information are the police, the family and Gretchen’s friends. One of her friends, Jake Grim — who formed the candlelight vigil at city park — is consistent in wanting Gretchen to remain the focus.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

‘Hilarity for Neuro Charity’ offers Mid-Ohio Valley a good reason to laugh

PARKERSBURG — An award-winning actor from Parkersburg has organized a charity show to raise money for research into autoimmune disorders and diseases. Cody Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. He has recovered. “I was fortunate...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

HSOP on the dangers of hoarding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
MASON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jonathan Edward McCormick

Jonathan Edward McCormick, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no public visitation or service at this time. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to offer an expression of sympathy.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Carla Sue Farnsworth

Carla Sue Farnsworth, 61, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Martinsville, WV, on Oct. 25, 1961, to Shirley Schoonover and the late Robert Butler. Carla was an RN and based her life on taking care of people...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTRF- 7News

Billboards offer reward for information on double murder

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
BELMONT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cynthia Lee Lemley

Cynthia Lee Lemley, 63, of Ravenswood, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside service and burial, 2 p.m. today, Ravenswood Cemetery with Pastor Chris Skeens is officiating. Condolences may be expressed on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or website, www.roushfuneralhome.net.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Douglas Paul Dennis Sr.

Douglas Paul Dennis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival returns to town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 7th annual Marietta Ice Festival will return to town this weekend. Saturday, January 14 downtown Marietta will be turned into an ice wonderland. Ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown Marietta. Local artist, Tyson Whistler, will be performing a live ice sculpting at the Marietta armory on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Speedway will begin their 2023 racing season under new ownership. Rich Michael Jr., of Ischua, New York, has made the purchase of the track, and was operating as a co-owner for the past several years. Michael is no stranger to the dirt track,...
WASHINGTON, WV

