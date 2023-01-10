PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. And those who have been on the constant lookout for any new information are the police, the family and Gretchen’s friends. One of her friends, Jake Grim — who formed the candlelight vigil at city park — is consistent in wanting Gretchen to remain the focus.

