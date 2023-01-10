Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Hardman
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marie Goodrich Jackson
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Levi Cruz Coleman
Levi Cruz Coleman, 32, of Ripley, WV, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at home. Funeral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans with the Rev. Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Visitation, 5 p.m. until time of the funeral. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
WTAP
A sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s friend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. And those who have been on the constant lookout for any new information are the police, the family and Gretchen’s friends. One of her friends, Jake Grim — who formed the candlelight vigil at city park — is consistent in wanting Gretchen to remain the focus.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Hilarity for Neuro Charity’ offers Mid-Ohio Valley a good reason to laugh
PARKERSBURG — An award-winning actor from Parkersburg has organized a charity show to raise money for research into autoimmune disorders and diseases. Cody Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. He has recovered. “I was fortunate...
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
WTAP
HSOP on the dangers of hoarding
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering
MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jonathan Edward McCormick
Jonathan Edward McCormick, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no public visitation or service at this time. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to offer an expression of sympathy.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carla Sue Farnsworth
Carla Sue Farnsworth, 61, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Martinsville, WV, on Oct. 25, 1961, to Shirley Schoonover and the late Robert Butler. Carla was an RN and based her life on taking care of people...
Billboards offer reward for information on double murder
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cynthia Lee Lemley
Cynthia Lee Lemley, 63, of Ravenswood, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside service and burial, 2 p.m. today, Ravenswood Cemetery with Pastor Chris Skeens is officiating. Condolences may be expressed on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or website, www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr.
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival returns to town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 7th annual Marietta Ice Festival will return to town this weekend. Saturday, January 14 downtown Marietta will be turned into an ice wonderland. Ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown Marietta. Local artist, Tyson Whistler, will be performing a live ice sculpting at the Marietta armory on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
WTAP
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Speedway will begin their 2023 racing season under new ownership. Rich Michael Jr., of Ischua, New York, has made the purchase of the track, and was operating as a co-owner for the past several years. Michael is no stranger to the dirt track,...
