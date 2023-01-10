Read full article on original website
#19 Oklahoma knocks off Lady Raiders
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders were looking for a huge home win over a ranked opponent, but they came up short falling to #19 Oklahoma 89-79 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders led by four at the half. Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run...
#14 Iowa State keeps Red Raiders winless in Big 12
AMES, Iowa (KCBD) - Texas Tech dropped to 0-4 in the Big 12 as they lost to #14 Iowa State 84-50 Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa. Red Raiders trailed by 19 at the half. Da’Vion Harmon led the way with 14 for Tech. Pop Isaacs added 10 points. Texas...
Hot Take Alert: Texas Tech Basketball Is Just Not Good. Change My Mind.
The Texas Tech Men's Basketball Team is just not having a great year, compared to all of the hype and hopes that fans had going into the year. Exhibit "A", courtesy of the Gambling Gauchos. We lost by THIRTY FOUR last night, which is our worst loss in nearly 8...
Texas Tech Lands Commit From Syracuse DL Transfer Steve Linton
Texas Tech Red Raiders Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas Tech looking to improve on an already impressive class.
Lubbock- Cooper student selected as Texas All-State Musician
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - BrynLeigh Childers, a member of the Lubbock-Cooper High School Varsity Mixed Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Mixed Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, we told you about an awesome mom lounge that's coming to Lubbock. Well it is finally time. The Mom Lounge and Playspace is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very strong winds will sweep across West Texas today. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible this afternoon. Winds this strong may damage structures in poor repair. Due to the likelihood weather will interfere will typical activities, we continue to designate today a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD).
Overturned semi delays traffic at 19th & West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street. Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. At this time...
Lubbock, Don’t Sleep On Businesses Just Because They’re Close to Campus
I'll be the first to admit that I've chosen to forgo a bar, restaurant, or other business because it was close to the Texas Tech Campus. The reason? I made the false and ridiculous assumption it would be packed to the gills. Of course, that is sometimes true, but it can't possibly be true all of the time at every single establishment.
First Alert Weather: Strong winds and fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increasing winds will elevate the wildfire danger across the KCBD viewing area today and tomorrow. A variety of wind and fire watches and warnings are in effect. It’s a pattern more like Spring than Winter. Today becomes partly cloudy and windy. Afternoon winds will range...
Local nonprofits presented with checks from Giving Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 61 South Plains nonprofits were presented with checks today to celebrate the money raised during Giving Tuesday this past year. The Community Foundation of West Texas raised more than $628,000 in 2022, bringing the grand total to just over $3 million since the start of West Texas Giving Tuesday in 2015.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested the First Full Week of the New Year
We have successfully survived the first week of 2023 and I must say it's not that bad, unless you live outside of Lubbock. I am not saying anything we don't already know but goodness those tumbleweeds have been huge! Good thing the city was offering drop off locations for those tumbleweeds last week.
City of Lubbock offices to be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan.17. Residential Trash Collection: Monday residential trash collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on...
