Clouds arrive tonight ahead of our end of the week storm
Our next storm takes shape over the Ohio Valley and will track across northern New York toward northern New England tomorrow. This system will initially bring snow to the area Thursday afternoon with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine by evening. Later Thursday night and into Friday morning the precipitation will change to a wintry mix and then to rain from the foothills northward. Several inches of snow and a light ice accretion from freezing rain is possible in the mountains.
From snow to heavy rain: Maine's winter weather outlook
MAINE — Winter weather continues in Maine as a round of snow is expected Thursday before turning into heavy rain. This afternoon light snow is expected before warming temperatures change the snow to a wintry mix featuring freezing rain, and then plain rain along coastal Maine. Rain continues across areas south of the foothills Thursday night into Friday, while the mountains and far north see several inches of snow.
Coldest Day of the Winter So Far in Maine Yesterday
Low was 7 yesterday morning, making it the coldest day of the winter so far this year. It’s mid-January and finally we had a mid-January temperatures. The kind of cold temperatures where you dig out your warmest winter coat. Where if you have to be outside for any amount of time you wear long johns and layers.
Snow starts in Maine turns to heavy rain for Friday morning
Snow moves into Maine this afternoon. It will start to mix with rain and some freezing rain at the coast by mid to late afternoon. All snow inland. Watch out for slippery roads for your afternoon and evening commute. Heavy snow expected in the mountains and foothills this evening. 3...
A cold night ahead under clear skies
High pressure builds in from the northwest bringing dry conditions into Wednesday. High pressure shifts east Thursday with low pressure approaching from the Ohio Valley. This low will bring some light snow to much of the area Thursday with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine. Rain continues across areas south of the foothills Thursday night into Friday while the mountains and far north see several inches of snow before a change to a wintry mix and then plain rain Friday.
More rain and snow headed to Maine later this week
Maine — Another round of rain and snow is headed to Maine later this week. Low pressure will track to our west, allowing warmer air to arrive as the storm nears New England. At the onset, Thursday afternoon, light snow is likely before warming temperatures change the snow...
Mild winter delays ski season for Maine students
FRYEBURG, Maine — Maine's mild winter is having an impact on ski teams this year. Student athletes are chasing the snow, traveling to northern Maine and even New Hampshire to find it. Several meets for Alpine teams have already been cancelled. Mike Bisson with the Maine Principals Association says Nordic teams have it even worse, adding, "A lot of those are done locally, either on recreational trails or at the school trails. Central and southern Maine schools don't have the ability to make the snow.”
Clear and cold tonight, next storm arrives Thursday
Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Another mostly sunny, chilly day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light snow is expected on Thursday with eventually a change to rain in Southern Maine....
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 1
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 25 years ago, the state of Maine was under ice. A weather event hit the region like none before, or that has come after. Over the next few nights, were going to look back at the Ice Storm of ‘98. We’ll hear from Senator Angus...
Don’t Worry If You Hate The Cold, It’ll be 50 On Friday. Again.
This year is gonna go down as another one of those weird winters. I'm running out of things to say about the weather this year. So far, none of the seasons have quite gotten it right. I remember last winter, the warm weather started in pretty early in some ways. I remember having a 60+ degree day last February. then spring was kinda warm. And in summer we got like, zero rain. And then summer just kept going into fall. Remember when kids were trick or treating this year in 70-degree temps?
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in Maine
The recent warm weather in Maine is having a significant impact on outdoor activities that typically thrive in the colder months. With little snow or ice, traditional winter pastimes such as snowmobiling, ice fishing, and smelting are struggling to get off the ground.
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain
To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
More clouds & seasonable on Monday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Thursday's storm
After a round of snow Thursday night, a good soaking rain is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. At the onset, Thursday afternoon, light snow is likely before warming temperatures change the snow to rain along coastal Maine. Rain continues across areas south of the foothills Thursday night into Friday, while the mountains and far north see several inches of snow.
Watch WMTW Meteorologist Sarah Long Vacationing in Antarctica With Seals and Penguins
It may not feel like it completely, but it is winter here in Maine and a lot of people will take some time off during the winter to enjoy a warmer climate. However, if you are a meteorologist who loves the winter like WMTW's Sarah Long, you're not going to head to sunny and warm Florida or the Caribbean. You're going to the polar desert of Antarctica where the icebergs flow.
Ice Storm of '98 | A look back 25 years later
PORTLAND, Maine — In January of 1998, Mother Nature brought a storm alright. But the Great Ice Storm of 1998 brought more than just an opportunity to admire nature’s beauty. Many Mainers hold memories from that weekslong period in the state’s history and will forever. For those leading...
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful.
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
If You Thought Tick Season Was Over in Maine, Guess Again
Just when you thought tick season was over, you may have found some ticks on yourself or your pets as you enjoyed the outdoor winter in January. CBS 13's Charlie Lopresti was out with his kids and dog on Tuesday and posted a picture to Facebook of one of four ticks that his kids found on the family dog.
