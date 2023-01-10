This year is gonna go down as another one of those weird winters. I'm running out of things to say about the weather this year. So far, none of the seasons have quite gotten it right. I remember last winter, the warm weather started in pretty early in some ways. I remember having a 60+ degree day last February. then spring was kinda warm. And in summer we got like, zero rain. And then summer just kept going into fall. Remember when kids were trick or treating this year in 70-degree temps?

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO