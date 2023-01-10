Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Lovie Smith said the NFL had 'a problem' about Black coaches. A year later he was fired and the league is being criticized yet again about its lack of diversity
When Lovie Smith was hired by the Houston Texans in February 2022 as the team's new head coach, he said the NFL had "a problem" with hiring Black coaches and diversity.
3 best Texans head coaching candidates to replace Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith on Sunday night after a single season in charge. The team is once again searching for a head coach after the Texans fired David Culley a year ago. Houston’s vacancy has its drawbacks and positives. The major drawback has to be the concerns about...
CNN suggests racism behind firing of Texans' Lovie Smith, other Black NFL coaches: 'Trend emerges'
"CNN This Morning" dedicated a segment to putting a spotlight on a Black NFL head coach being fired while largely ignoring White coached who suffered the same fate.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Russell Wilson makes major statement about Broncos future
It’s probably safe to say that the Denver Broncos didn’t envision a 5-12, last-place AFC West finish when they traded for then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. But that’s exactly what transpired. The franchise recently fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, interviewed Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, and will interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Peyton later this month.
Brian T Smith Breaks Down The Texans Disastrous Press Conference
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Top Candidate Emerges For The Denver Broncos' Head Coaching Job
The Denver Broncos got an early start on filling their head coaching position, firing first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett after Week 15. While the team has conducted just one day's worth of interviews, it sounds like a frontrunner might already have emerged to replace Hackett. Tom Pelissero of NFL ...
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today
The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
Report: NFL Team Requested To Interview Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card playoffs. But one of their top coaches could be fielding calls from a potential new employer before or afterwards. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Panthers have requested ...
Bears Miss On Opportunity As Roquan Smith Signs Massive Deal With Baltimore
The former Bear just got PAID.
Cal McNair Reveals New Role in Texans Coach Search: 'The Trump Card'
HOUSTON - Cal McNair walked up to the podium inside the Houston Texans’ auditorium Monday night one day after firing coach Lovie Smith and launching a coaching search for the third consecutive year. It’s the same room where Smith used to lead team meetings until his dismissal. For...
Cowboys Quinn 'Kick-Ass' Answer, Harbaugh with Broncos, Kingsbury Fired
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
Former College Coach Named Candidate For Broncos Job
As the Broncos prepare the search for their new head coach, one of the most respected names in college football is reportedly being floated as Nathaniel Hackett's replacement. KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal, "[wouldn't] be surprised" if former Stanford coach David Shaw had an interview with ...
Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move
The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
Patriots to hire offensive coordinator in place of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they will begin interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator position next week. The
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Broncos interview Jim Harbaugh; Rams’ Sean McVay in limbo; Eagles coordinators in demand | Latest rumors, buzz
The calendar say it’s Tuesday, but as far as the NFL is concerned, it’s a continuation of Black Monday as teams hand out pink slips and turn over coaching staffs following Sunday’s Week 18 games. Here is a rundown of the latest news and rumors:. TUESDAY. 4:13...
10 Rules for Hiring an NFL Head Coach
As of publication, we know of five NFL teams—the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals—that are in the market for a new head coach. It’s possible that this number will increase in the days ahead. Picking a good head coach is hard,...
