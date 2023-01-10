Read full article on original website
The Ring Magazine
Stephen Fulton-Brandon Figueroa rematch likely for February 25 on Showtime
The rematch between Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa will likely take place on February 25. Former ESPN senior boxing writer Dan Rafael was the first to break the story. The 12-round bout will take place at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will headline a three-bout Showtime Championship Boxing telecast. Both will be fighting for the vacant WBC interim world featherweight title.
Born on this day: George Foreman
Olympic gold medalist, world heavyweight champion, and a lean, mean knockout machine. The great George Foreman turns 74 today. George Edward Foreman was born on January 10, 1949 in Marshall, Texas. He grew up in Houston along with six siblings. A school dropout at 15 and a juvenile delinquent soon after that, George moved to California a few years later where he began training as a boxer, and soon enough he was on his way to the Olympic games in Mexico City, where he picked up a gold medal and impressed the world with his size and power.
Former WBA heavyweight champ Gerrie Coetzee dies at age 67
Gerrie Coetzee, the former WBA heavyweight titleholder from South Africa, died on Thursday at the age of 67. Lana Coetzee, the daughter of “The Boksburg Bomber” told South African outlet IOL Sport that he had died from “an aggressive form of cancer” that they’d only discovered the previous week.
Smith-Allington scheduled for Wood-Lara undercard along with Clarke and Yafai
Dalton Smith (right) in action against Kaisee Benjamin in the BBBofC British Super Light bout at the AO Arena, Manchester. Issue date: Saturday November 12, 2022. (Photo by Ian Hodgson/PA Images via Getty Images) 11. Jan. Dalton Smith will make the second defense of his British junior welterweight title against...
Jeremiah Nakathila is ready and waiting for opportunity
Big-punching Jeremiah Nakathila gave former junior lightweight titlist Miguel Berchelt a beatdown for six rounds last March. The Namibian hoped that would be the springboard to even bigger fights in the white-hot lightweight division. Unfortunately the 33-year-old African wasn’t able to capitalize on his career-best win and was left outside...
Born on this day: Joe Frazier
Olympian, world champion, KO artist, and nemesis to The Greatest. The great Joe Frazier was born on a day like today, 78 years ago. Joseph William Frazier was born on January 12, 1944 in Beaufort, South Carolina. As the twelfth son of sharecroppers, Frazier grew up in poverty and looking for new opportunities in life. That search took him first to New York City and then to Philadelphia.
