Olympic gold medalist, world heavyweight champion, and a lean, mean knockout machine. The great George Foreman turns 74 today. George Edward Foreman was born on January 10, 1949 in Marshall, Texas. He grew up in Houston along with six siblings. A school dropout at 15 and a juvenile delinquent soon after that, George moved to California a few years later where he began training as a boxer, and soon enough he was on his way to the Olympic games in Mexico City, where he picked up a gold medal and impressed the world with his size and power.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO