Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMT
Construction of new Preston Veterans Home remains on schedule, hiring of staff beginning
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Construction if 80% complete on the Preston Veterans Home. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) met with community advocated on Tuesday and said work on the 54-bed skilled nursing facility is on schedule and the first residents could be admitted by mid-June. Home Administrator Dave Dunn says more than 160 full and part-time employees will be hired over the next six months.
KIMT
Dodge & Olmsted Community Corrections now working in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The start of 2023 saw the dawn of a new era in detention in southeast Minnesota. Fillmore County decided to withdraw from a joint powers agreement and that has led to the creation of the new Dodge & Olmsted (D&O) Community Corrections team. “We had a...
KIMT
City of Rochester is seeking new Poet Laureate
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Applications are now being accepted to be the new Poet Laureate of Rochester. The city says the position of Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The job involves working with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry. Additionally, the Poet Laureate will participate in an inaugural reading and will help organize at least four additional community events during the term.
KIMT
Albert Lea has a New Mayor
ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Albert Lea has a new mayor. Rich Murray has served on the Albert Lea City Council for the past six years. He wants to help current businesses in the community expand while also encouraging more outside businesses to come to Albert Lea. Additionally, he's looking to help create more housing units, like apartments and single-family homes, for the city. He says he wants to serve the people of Albert Lea.
KIMT
The United Way in Olmsted County and Dodge County are merging
ROCHESTER & KASSON, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County and the United Way of Dodge County have merged. The move comes following more than six months of discussions after the United Way of Dodge County proposed the idea. “We are excited about this decision to merge the...
KIMT
Fillmore County farmer directs $5,000 to safety project at county fairgrounds
LANESBORO, Minn. – A Fillmore County farmer has helped complete a safety project at the county fairgrounds. Farmer Jared Olson was honored by the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities program with a $5,000 donation, which Olson directed to a safety project for bringing water to the grandstand at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds. Water will now be instantly available for any issues related to performances in the track area, especially for safety during the demolition derby.
KIMT
Over $25,000 given to 10 start-up events in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – 10 individuals and organizations received more than $25,000 in Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night. Ideas were presented to a panel of judges that included Tiffany Alexandria of Choo-Choo-ca-Chew (and a past Start-Up Event Grant recipient), Amber Bojji of Chez Bojji, Will Forsman of Café Steam and RDA board of director, Danielle Teal of Mayo Clinic, and D’Angelo Tines of Popus Gourmet Popcorn.
KIMT
New management for Rochester's Art4Trails program
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Art4Trails is officially becoming a program at the Rochester Art Center. Since it began in 2014, Art4Trails has worked with local organizations to run juried art selections and has placed 33 temporary artworks on the trails. Art4Trails says 14 of these sculptures have been adopted by the City of Rochester as permanent installations for trail-users to enjoy.
KIMT
Century High School is Looking for Donations
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Century High School could use some help supplying their SOS Resource Room. The room's a food and clothing pantry that helps support the school's students and their families. It's been frequently used this school year. The school's looking for items like hygiene products, snacks, and winter clothing. Joli Mancilman, one of the school social workers, said the donations make a big significant impact on students.
KIMT
'Don't rush into this thing' Sheriff Kevin Torgerson concerned over recreational marijuana bill
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson wants Minnesota lawmakers to weigh the consequences of legalizing marijuana in the state. "Don't rush into this thing until we have the safety aspects of it ready first. So we can actually enforce the law that I hope they pass that has restrictions," says Torgerson.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
KIMT
Dead male found in Rochester park, gun located near the body
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Rochester. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
KIMT
RPD responds to Tuesday night overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department responded to a cocaine overdose of a 28-year-old Rochester female Tuesday. RPD says officers were called to the 2800 block of Jeremiah Lane NW at 11:30 Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they said they found the 28-year-old unconscious on the floor. An officer...
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
KAAL-TV
Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford set to close
(ABC 6 News) – After nearly 40 years in the dairy industry and 9 years of making cheese and gelato, Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford will soon close its doors. Owners Jeff & Mariann said in a social media post, that they will be closing down...
KIMT
Grounded flights impact travelers at Rochester International Airport
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Airports across the country were packed with frustrated travelers today, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights because of a computer system issue. At around 8 a.m. central time, flights were allowed to take off again, but the impacts were felt all day long. Over 7,000 flights...
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Owner Of Popular Rochester Restaurant Clap-backs At Condescending Customer
The ugly side of a job...unfortunately, a server in Rochester, Minnesota experienced a horrible conversation at work on Saturday night at The Tap House. And the owner did a little clapping back to the condescending customer that put their employee down with their words. Owner of The Tap House in...
Comments / 0