ROCHESTER, Minn. – Applications are now being accepted to be the new Poet Laureate of Rochester. The city says the position of Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The job involves working with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry. Additionally, the Poet Laureate will participate in an inaugural reading and will help organize at least four additional community events during the term.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO