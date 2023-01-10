Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
Carney highlights development wins in Chamber remarks
Delaware Gov. John Carney praised job creation and retention efforts in Delaware during a speech at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce on Monday night. The event was attended by 1,100 who packed the banquet-meeting area of Wilmington’s Chase Center on the Riverfront. The governor traditionally...
WDEL 1150AM
Record year for Delaware's farmers markets
Delaware's farmers markets had a record year in 2022. According to the Delaware Agriculture Department, farmers markets sales surpassed more than $3.7-million-dollars last year. That shattered a record that was set back in 2019. Most markets re-open in May and June, shortly after the start of the 2023 market season...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
Delaware prison, parole unit receive national accolades
(The Center Square) – A pair of justice divisions in Delaware have earned national accreditation. The James T. Vaughn Correction Center earned national accreditation from the American Correctional Association, and Delaware Probation and Parole also earned reaccreditation, the state’s Department of Corrections announced. The unanimous accreditations were received in the summer of 2022 at the organization’s national conference in New Orleans, according to the department. ...
Back in session: Delaware lawmakers return to Dover with new look General Assembly
For the 152nd time, the Delaware General Assembly is in session. New legislators were sworn in Tuesday with plans for new legislation as well as finishing up old business that failed to pass in 2021. Governor John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing recreational marijuana last year was on the...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe CEO Tam urges stepped up effort to meet health care labor shortage
Beebe Healthcare CEO Dr. David Tam urged government and the business community to explore innovative ways to meet the challenge of healthcare staffing. Tam spoke at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The sold-out event brought more than 1,100 to the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
WMDT.com
DE rent assistance closes to new applicants, DSHA points to other resources
DELAWARE – A First State rental assistance program spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has closed to new applicants. Since its launch, the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) has covered $122 million in rent payments, helping about 22,000 Delawareans. Overwhelming Demand. Delaware State Housing Authority Director of Public Relations, Laurie...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarepublic.org
State lawmaker proposes stricter penalties for landlords who neglect key repairs
One of the first bills Delaware’s General Assembly will see this session would pressure landlords to repair dangerous defects in rental housing by allowing tenants to pay rent to the court until repairs are made. Delaware’s landlord-tenant act sets the basic principle that landlords shouldn’t receive full rent payments...
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
delawarepublic.org
No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, jackpot reaches $1.35 billion
No winner again in Mega Millions Tuesday night, so the jackpot continues to grow. Players can test their luck on Friday the 13th with 1.35 billion dollars on the line - that’s the second largest in the game’s history and fourth largest in U.S. history. While the day...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point”
With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred […] The post Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000
Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
WBOC
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
WMDT.com
southarkansassun.com
DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
