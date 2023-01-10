ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Carney highlights development wins in Chamber remarks

Delaware Gov. John Carney praised job creation and retention efforts in Delaware during a speech at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce on Monday night. The event was attended by 1,100 who packed the banquet-meeting area of Wilmington’s Chase Center on the Riverfront. The governor traditionally...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Record year for Delaware's farmers markets

Delaware's farmers markets had a record year in 2022. According to the Delaware Agriculture Department, farmers markets sales surpassed more than $3.7-million-dollars last year. That shattered a record that was set back in 2019. Most markets re-open in May and June, shortly after the start of the 2023 market season...
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware prison, parole unit receive national accolades

(The Center Square) – A pair of justice divisions in Delaware have earned national accreditation. The James T. Vaughn Correction Center earned national accreditation from the American Correctional Association, and Delaware Probation and Parole also earned reaccreditation, the state’s Department of Corrections announced. The unanimous accreditations were received in the summer of 2022 at the organization’s national conference in New Orleans, according to the department. ...
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Beebe CEO Tam urges stepped up effort to meet health care labor shortage

Beebe Healthcare CEO Dr. David Tam urged government and the business community to explore innovative ways to meet the challenge of healthcare staffing. Tam spoke at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The sold-out event brought more than 1,100 to the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

DE rent assistance closes to new applicants, DSHA points to other resources

DELAWARE – A First State rental assistance program spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has closed to new applicants. Since its launch, the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) has covered $122 million in rent payments, helping about 22,000 Delawareans. Overwhelming Demand. Delaware State Housing Authority Director of Public Relations, Laurie...
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation

SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEAFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, jackpot reaches $1.35 billion

No winner again in Mega Millions Tuesday night, so the jackpot continues to grow. Players can test their luck on Friday the 13th with 1.35 billion dollars on the line - that’s the second largest in the game’s history and fourth largest in U.S. history. While the day...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point”

With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred […] The post Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s Robbie Jester wins ‘Pressure Cooker,’ $100,000

Robbie Jester is not one to sleep late. But on Monday, Jan. 9, he snoozed until 10:30 a.m. “I almost felt guilty,” the chef acknowledged. Almost. But just about anyone would forgive the owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark. After all, it’s not every weekend that you celebrate winning $100,000 on Netflix. Jester is the champion of “Pressure Cooker,” a culinary competition that is a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Announces "Operation Braking Point"

DELAWARE - Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety made the traffic enforcement campaign announcement on Monday. Delaware officials say "Operation Braking Point" is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways last year. The campaign will...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

DSP Launches ‘Operation Braking Point’

Delaware- Delaware State Police in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Office of Highway safety have initiated a new campaign in hopes to crack down on speeding in the first state. ‘Operation Braking Point’ is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign that will run from January 9th through the...
DELAWARE STATE
southarkansassun.com

DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy