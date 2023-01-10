ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Zillow names Charlotte as 2023’s hottest housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for those looking to purchase a home this year in the Queen City!. According to Zillow, Charlotte will be this year’s hottest housing market. Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.
Charlotte to dedicate new aviation museum to heroic pilot, Captain Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are preparing to dedicate Charlotte's new aviation museum to a heroic pilot. Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger is credited with saving more than 150 lives after safely landing a US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.
Another popular Charlotte shop is closing next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another popular Charlotte business is shutting down. Your Mom's Donuts announced on Instagram that they're closing on Feb. 5. The owner wrote in part that closing "is the only option" saying she's so grateful for the community's support. "10 years ago, right about now, my world...
1 injured in shooting near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
$200K lottery prize claimed by Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $200,000 prize was quite the start to 2023 for Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, and all it took was playing the 200X The Cash game. "What an awesome way to start a new year," he said. "It really is still sinking in." Lee, who turns 60...
Gastonia councilman running for mayor

GASTONIA, N.C. — A city councilman will look to take the mayor's seat in November. On Monday, Robert Kellogg announced his intentions to run for mayor of Gastonia. Kellogg plans to officially begin his campaign on Wednesday at the Gastonia Police Department. Kellogg has served on the Gastonia City...
Violent crime in Charlotte was down in 2022, even as overall crimes were up, CMPD reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's crime statistics for 2022 have been shared, showing that while the overall crime rate was up last year, violent crime has trended downward. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released its 2022 End-of-Year Report on Thursday, showing that overall crimes were up by 3%, with property crime also up 6%. However, an encouraging note from Chief Johnny Jennings highlighted a 5% decrease in violent crime last year. Still, Jennings promised CMPD would still fight to keep it down.
Interior design secrets revealed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marie Matthews is a luxury residential Interior Designer based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Today she shares secret rules used by designers to refresh your home. The first secret is to make a list of your nooks and crannies in your house. Most people think of their...
'Major repairs' take Carolina weather radar offline

GREER, S.C. — Two of the six primary weather radar sites operated by the National Weather Service in the Carolinas are offline. Through June, the other sites will also go offline as repairs and upgrades are completed at the prior sites. Whenever a weather radar goes offline, neighboring radar...
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
