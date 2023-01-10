Read full article on original website
Zillow names Charlotte as 2023’s hottest housing market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for those looking to purchase a home this year in the Queen City!. According to Zillow, Charlotte will be this year’s hottest housing market. Zillow analysts said Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville join Charlotte in the top five of the Zillow 2023 hottest markets list.
Senior residents in Charlotte still displaced after Christmas flood at Magnolia Senior Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About 85 senior residents were displaced on Christmas Day after their apartment building flooded. Now, many of them worry they're on the brink of being on the street. The living facility, Magnolia Senior Apartments, and the city of Charlotte are paying for them to stay in...
How TikTok helped a Charlotte chef recover his stolen grill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Kevin Bardge's followers on social media, they'd tell you his food packs a punch. “Turkey legs is my claim to fame," Bardge said. He has been cooking it up everyday at The Premiere Chef for the last two years. Recently, he took a step back.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sounding alarm for men to volunteer in the classroom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools community engagement leaders are sounding the alarm by putting out a plea to men in the community: Come join us to help students who need it the most. "Superman ain't coming, but the men are!" CMS Community Engagement Specialist Harold Dixon said on...
Charlotte to dedicate new aviation museum to heroic pilot, Captain Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are preparing to dedicate Charlotte's new aviation museum to a heroic pilot. Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger is credited with saving more than 150 lives after safely landing a US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.
Another popular Charlotte shop is closing next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another popular Charlotte business is shutting down. Your Mom's Donuts announced on Instagram that they're closing on Feb. 5. The owner wrote in part that closing "is the only option" saying she's so grateful for the community's support. "10 years ago, right about now, my world...
Mecklenburg County man wins $182,073 playing NC lottery
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing. Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery...
1 injured in shooting near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
$200K lottery prize claimed by Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $200,000 prize was quite the start to 2023 for Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, and all it took was playing the 200X The Cash game. "What an awesome way to start a new year," he said. "It really is still sinking in." Lee, who turns 60...
'Whoever is doing these things please take heart' | Vandalism attacks at south Charlotte place of worship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Darbar is meant to be a welcoming place of worship, but over the past few months, Sikh leaders say the temple has been the target of vandalism in south Charlotte. Multiple windows were found shattered and cameras and lights were targeted too. Thankfully,...
Charlotte restaurant group offering a 3-course fixed menu amid economic turmoil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 5th Street Group announced its launching of a companywide promotion, ‘Economy Gastronomy.’. The menu is formatted as a 3-course menu with a fixed, value-driven price. Chef Jamie, with 5th Street Group, said he hopes this new concept will make their restaurants more accessible to the community.
Gastonia councilman running for mayor
GASTONIA, N.C. — A city councilman will look to take the mayor's seat in November. On Monday, Robert Kellogg announced his intentions to run for mayor of Gastonia. Kellogg plans to officially begin his campaign on Wednesday at the Gastonia Police Department. Kellogg has served on the Gastonia City...
Violent crime in Charlotte was down in 2022, even as overall crimes were up, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's crime statistics for 2022 have been shared, showing that while the overall crime rate was up last year, violent crime has trended downward. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released its 2022 End-of-Year Report on Thursday, showing that overall crimes were up by 3%, with property crime also up 6%. However, an encouraging note from Chief Johnny Jennings highlighted a 5% decrease in violent crime last year. Still, Jennings promised CMPD would still fight to keep it down.
New 'Go Hornets' doughnut now available at Charlotte-area Dunkin' loations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dunkin' announced Monday that it will begin offering a special Hornets doughnut at its locations in the Charlotte area as part of a new multi-year sponsorship of the team. Dunkin' is now the official coffee of the Hornets and will now be offering the "Go Hornets"...
Interior design secrets revealed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marie Matthews is a luxury residential Interior Designer based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Today she shares secret rules used by designers to refresh your home. The first secret is to make a list of your nooks and crannies in your house. Most people think of their...
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
'Major repairs' take Carolina weather radar offline
GREER, S.C. — Two of the six primary weather radar sites operated by the National Weather Service in the Carolinas are offline. Through June, the other sites will also go offline as repairs and upgrades are completed at the prior sites. Whenever a weather radar goes offline, neighboring radar...
Alexander County Schools on track to having sworn officers at all elementary schools
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County Schools welcomed two new school resource officers (SROs) in the new year after receiving a school safety grant. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction awarded the district $308,000 in a safety grant to help pay the salaries of the officers. After the...
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
