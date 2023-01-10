Nearly 5,000 runners will descend on downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday and Sunday mornings for the 12th running of the Louisiana Marathon. Race organizers are expecting to see an increase in participation for the second straight year and the largest turnout since the pandemic. Runners from 47 states and six countries are registered for the five races that comprise the marathon. On Saturday, the starter pistol will fire at 8 a.m. for both the 5K and quarter-marathon races. The kids’ marathon — a one-mile route — will begin at 10:15 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO