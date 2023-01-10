ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Chrysta Narcisse, Kira Johnson shine as Lafayette High blows out STM

For Lafayette High School, Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More wasn’t just another girls basketball game. It was an opportunity to make a statement and assert itself as the No. 1 team in Division I. The Lions did just that with relentless defensive pressure and big performances by...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach

Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High School. After seeing the Spartans’ football program struggle in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator last season hoping to become part of the solution. However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome...
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSU adds transfer edge rusher who started his career playing for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo transferred to LSU, the team announced Thursday. He played three years for coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame before transferring to Texas. Oghoufo started 20 games over two years at Texas. He recorded 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and six quarterback hurries. He has one year of eligibility and provided experienced depth at edge rusher.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal

LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Marathon set to kick off 'with a good party'

Nearly 5,000 runners will descend on downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday and Sunday mornings for the 12th running of the Louisiana Marathon. Race organizers are expecting to see an increase in participation for the second straight year and the largest turnout since the pandemic. Runners from 47 states and six countries are registered for the five races that comprise the marathon. On Saturday, the starter pistol will fire at 8 a.m. for both the 5K and quarter-marathon races. The kids’ marathon — a one-mile route — will begin at 10:15 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season

The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Police chase legislation in the works after deaths of Brusly High students

A state lawmaker said Thursday that he is preparing legislation on police chases in the wake of a Dec. 31 chase that left two Brusly High School students dead. State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said he is in the early stages of drafting legislation but thinks it is feasible to get a bill approved during the upcoming legislative session, which begins April 10. Legislators began prefiling bills Wednesday.
BRUSLY, LA
These 5 Lafayette Parish schools were recognized by the state for their success

Five Lafayette Parish schools were recognized Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education for their improvement on assessment testing. Broussard Middle School, Early College Academy, E.J. Sam Accelerated School, Lafayette Middle School and Myrtle Place Elementary School all were designated as comeback campuses, five of 41 schools that received the recognition from across the state.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Albany Upper Elementary nationally recognized for success in 2022

Albany Upper Elementary School has been named a National Distinguished School by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators for exceptional student achievement in 2022. Albany Upper Elementary is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country that is being nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022....
ALBANY, LA
Lafayette man killed after car runs off E. Pinhook Road, strikes tree in yard

A Lafayette man was killed after he drove off East Pinhook Road, drove through several yards and struck a tree, the Lafayette Police Department said. The crash happened near the 1800 block of E. Pinhook Road around 2:45 a.m. Jmarius Charles, 30, was driving east at an undetermined speed when he struck the road’s cement curb and left the roadway. He drove through several yards before striking a tree, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA

