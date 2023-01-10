Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Chrysta Narcisse, Kira Johnson shine as Lafayette High blows out STM
For Lafayette High School, Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More wasn’t just another girls basketball game. It was an opportunity to make a statement and assert itself as the No. 1 team in Division I. The Lions did just that with relentless defensive pressure and big performances by...
theadvocate.com
Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach
Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High School. After seeing the Spartans’ football program struggle in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator last season hoping to become part of the solution. However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome...
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball to be without Cam Hayes, Mwani Wilkinson for game with Florida
LSU will be without one starter and a former starter for Tuesday night's Southeastern Conference matchup with Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Guard Cam Hayes and forward Mwani Wilkinson were dresed in gray aweats and did not participate in pregame warmups. Hayes, who has started the past six...
theadvocate.com
LSU adds transfer edge rusher who started his career playing for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame
Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo transferred to LSU, the team announced Thursday. He played three years for coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame before transferring to Texas. Oghoufo started 20 games over two years at Texas. He recorded 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and six quarterback hurries. He has one year of eligibility and provided experienced depth at edge rusher.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team's chance to win national title getting better; see their odds
The LSU women's basketball team hasn't lost a game. The Tigers, in fact, have only allowed one of 16 opponents to stay within 10 points, including a 27-point average margin of victory in four Southeastern Conference games. So it's no surprise that LSU, even though it hasn't reached a Sweet...
theadvocate.com
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal
LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
theadvocate.com
Major rule change lets LSU baseball and softball hire a third paid assistant coach
The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to turn volunteer assistants across certain college sports into paid full-time coaches, a change that has major effects on baseball and softball teams previously limited to two paid assistants. The proposal increased the number of countable coaches in baseball, softball and ice hockey...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: On LSU gymnastics security, Walker Howard and a Will Wade sighting in L.A.
I would preface this type of column with my usual “notes on a golf scorecard,” but the scorecard got all soggy in Los Angeles at the CFP championship, so I had to toss it. …. … Jay Clark is worried. Worried about the one bad actor out of...
theadvocate.com
'Women’s basketball in Livingston Parish is just a hotbed': Albany prevails over Denham Springs
The Denham Springs girls basketball team didn’t cross paths with Albany at last month’s Livingston Parish tournament, but the Yellow Jackets got a firsthand look at the Hornets last Friday. With its parish tourney loss to Springfield the only blemish on either team’s record, Denham Springs had a...
theadvocate.com
Tyler Waguespack: Ascension Parish native has made his mark in rodeo
Tyler Waguespack is just a regular guy from Ascension Parish in his eyes. Others may disagree with that assessment. Waguespack is a champion Pro Rodeo steer wrestler that has ascended to the top in the latest rankings. Waguespack participated in about 65 rodeos in 2022, something he is very proud...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Marathon set to kick off 'with a good party'
Nearly 5,000 runners will descend on downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday and Sunday mornings for the 12th running of the Louisiana Marathon. Race organizers are expecting to see an increase in participation for the second straight year and the largest turnout since the pandemic. Runners from 47 states and six countries are registered for the five races that comprise the marathon. On Saturday, the starter pistol will fire at 8 a.m. for both the 5K and quarter-marathon races. The kids’ marathon — a one-mile route — will begin at 10:15 a.m.
theadvocate.com
Drop Dead Dangerous, Earthquake and a Cajun jam session: Shows to Watch
AFTER 8: Rhorer Plaza, downtown, 5 p.m. COZY LEN: Drago's, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES DUO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. CHRIS ALLEN DUO: Bin 77 Bistro, 7 p.m. THE REMNANTS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m. JOEY HOLAWAY: 18 Steak...
theadvocate.com
Despite all titles held, Jay Dardenne's favorites have been 'Dad,' 'Coach,': BR Classic Lunch
Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street. "I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season
The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
theadvocate.com
Police chase legislation in the works after deaths of Brusly High students
A state lawmaker said Thursday that he is preparing legislation on police chases in the wake of a Dec. 31 chase that left two Brusly High School students dead. State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said he is in the early stages of drafting legislation but thinks it is feasible to get a bill approved during the upcoming legislative session, which begins April 10. Legislators began prefiling bills Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
These 5 Lafayette Parish schools were recognized by the state for their success
Five Lafayette Parish schools were recognized Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education for their improvement on assessment testing. Broussard Middle School, Early College Academy, E.J. Sam Accelerated School, Lafayette Middle School and Myrtle Place Elementary School all were designated as comeback campuses, five of 41 schools that received the recognition from across the state.
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball
The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
theadvocate.com
Albany Upper Elementary nationally recognized for success in 2022
Albany Upper Elementary School has been named a National Distinguished School by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators for exceptional student achievement in 2022. Albany Upper Elementary is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country that is being nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022....
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man killed after car runs off E. Pinhook Road, strikes tree in yard
A Lafayette man was killed after he drove off East Pinhook Road, drove through several yards and struck a tree, the Lafayette Police Department said. The crash happened near the 1800 block of E. Pinhook Road around 2:45 a.m. Jmarius Charles, 30, was driving east at an undetermined speed when he struck the road’s cement curb and left the roadway. He drove through several yards before striking a tree, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
