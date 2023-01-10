Penn’s Mission Continuity Program (MCP) is sponsoring an event that celebrates Penn’s resilience in the face of adverse events. The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong will take place on Tuesday, January 17 in Bodek Lounge, Houston Hall. It will start at 2:30 p.m. with snacks, networking, and a meet and greet with former Penn President Judith Rodin, who is the author of The Resilience Dividend: Being Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong​.

