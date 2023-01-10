ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, NY

High school basketball roundup: St. Ursula defeats Southview 48-43 in 2 overtimes

By The Blade
 2 days ago

St. Ursula outlasted Southview for a 48-43 victory in double overtime on Monday in girls basketball play.

Haley Glass had 20 points, with three free throws coming in the second overtime period, which the Arrows (6-7) took 7-2 over the Cougars (8-5). Carlee Wiczynski added 16 points for St. Ursula.

Carys Bourbeau and Paige Brown had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Southview.

WOODWARD 42, SCOTT 29

Rakaisha Hall and Sa’Kiah Turner scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, as the visiting Polar Bears defeated the host Bulldogs for a City League win.

Chasidy Matthews added 11 points for Woodward.

Bri’yona Mitchell and Torrianna Johnson each scored 11 points to pace Scott.

START 62, BOWSHER 23

Komara Sylvester scored 22 points as the Spartans picked up a home City League victory.

Sinai Douglas put in 15 points and Tai Garrison 13 points for Start (10-2, 6-0 City).

Aaliyah Osey had 12 points for Bowsher.

ROGERS 71, WAITE 5

The host Rams led 44-2 at halftime before rolling over the Indians for a City League win.

Mylah Williams hit four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 20 points, while Breayah Jefferson had 19 points. Ni’Rah Clark added 11 points for Rogers (7-6, 5-1 City).

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 49, WHITMER 33

Jai’Lynne Hitt-Swartz scored 16 points with four 3-pointers as the host Fighting Irish outscored the Panthers 32-14 in the second half to earn a Three Rivers Athletic Conference win.

Corniya Clay added 12 points, while Brooklyn Vaughn had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Central Catholic (10-1, 6-0 TRAC).

Sydney Borer had 17 points with three 3-pointers to pace Whitmer. Jada Shoup added 10 points.

FREMONT ROSS 64, CLAY 21

Lyndi Wolf scored 16 points as the visiting Little Giants defeated the Eagles in a TRAC game.

Destiny Robinson put in 13 points for Fremont Ross.

Lexi Huntermark paced Clay with six points.

BOWLING GREEN 56, OTSEGO 25

The host Bobcats built a 33-16 halftime lead before beating the Knights for a nonleague win.

Jamie Sayen had 14 points for Bowling Green. Anne Konecny added 13 points.

Sam Lehr led Otsego with 13 points.

SPRINGFIELD 60, DELTA 29

Gretchen Sigman scored 20 points and four other players scored in double figures as the host Blue Devils topped the Panthers in nonleague play.

Kendall Carruthers had 13 points, while A’Leah Hodges (four 3-pointers) and Jade Battle each added 12 points for Springfield.

Ashlyn Lamb’s nine points led Delta.

PORT CLINTON 54, SANDUSKY ST. MARY 9

SANDUSKY — The Redskins took control with a 22-2 second quarter before beating the Panthers for a nonleague win.

Da’Cariya Lanier scored a game-high 19 points with three 3-pointers, while Olivia Spencer had 11 points (three 3s) for Port Clinton.

Boys

OTTAWA HILLS 62, SWANTON 55

The host Bulldogs made a large fourth-quarter charge, but the Green Bears took the overtime period 12-5 to earn a nonleague victory.

Sam McCaffrey tallied 21 points to lead Ottawa Hills (7-7). Chase Miller had 11 points, while Jackson Snyder and Nick Anderson each had 10.

Luc Borojevich scored 21 points to front Swanton (9-2), which came from nine points down entering the fourth quarter to force overtime. Ryan O’Shea and Hayden Callicotte each had 11 points.

MAUMEE VALLEY 66, FAYETTE 27

CJ Majors and Amani Dickerson went for 22 and 20 points, respectively, as the host Hawks defeat the visiting Eagles in nonleague play.

David Parcher added 10 points for Maumee Valley (5-5).

Skyler Lester totaled 13 points to lead Fayette (5-6).

JONES LEADERSHIP 77, HORIZON SCIENCE 20

Tewon Terry poured in 30 points with four 3-pointers as Jones Leadership got by Horizon Science.

Keonni Simpson added 24 points for Jones.

Mario Brown’s nine points led Horizon Science.

The Blade

The Blade

