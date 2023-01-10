ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: House invited crime

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhdmO_0k9Cjvqz00

The Blade’s Page 1 investigative report by Staff Writer Luke Ramseth on Sunday about the death house where two boys were killed because of their alleged theft of a gun reveals the danger of allowing neglected residential property to fester in Toledo’s neighborhoods.

The house where the boys’ bodies were found, 3015 Chase St., in North Toledo, was years out of compliance with property tax payment. More than $15,000 is owed in back taxes.

Yet, the Lucas County Treasurer did not follow through on tax foreclosure. We are told that Lucas County has so many tax-delinquent properties that the treasurer has to prioritize, and it sets a lower priority on properties that are occupied and which are not worth as much as the taxes owed on them. Foreclosure in such an instance would put a person or family on the street and leave a house uninhabited, accelerated on the path to becoming a candidate for demolition.

On the other hand, it might have resulted in a new owner living in or renting the house — and paying taxes.

The property was certified delinquent in 2013 — very soon after the owner acquired the two-story dwelling in 2011 for $3,000. But yet the owner continued to maintain it and apparently live in it, as 3015 Chase is the address given in the owner’s voter registration.

The land bank believes that the house was still occupied as recently as early 2022.

It is unfair to taxpayers who comply with the law that the property owner was able to continually flout the property tax laws.

It is now clear that the Treasurer and the Lucas County Land Bank’s hopes of preserving this house until it could be acquired by an owner who would both maintain it and pay the taxes have been dashed.

The house became an opportunity to carry out a gangster-revenge killing, after which it was burned to the ground, according to police.

We appreciate that the treasurer and the land bank are trying to strategically deal with the related problems of delinquent taxes and deteriorating homes.

However, as we’ve stated before, Toledo is experiencing a public safety crisis. The more we learn of the horrific murders of Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, the boys whose bodies were found in the rubble of the burned Chase house, the more we see that Toledo is beset with a subculture of crime and violence that must be confronted.

Thanks to good police detective work, 10 people have been connected with this crime and are charged — eight people for murder or aggravated murder, two others for obstruction of justice.

An empty house is an invitation to crime — not usually of this magnitude, but enough to depress property values and embolden criminals. Refusal to pay property tax is itself a failure to comply with the law.

The treasurer and the Lucas County Land Bank should take a hard line against property tax scofflaws and not tolerate tax delinquency going on 10 years.

Comments / 6

Glenn Walker
2d ago

it's very sad that the current administration for any administration with the federal funds are available will allow houses such as ones on the St John avenue 909 and 931 to stay vacant as long as they are I have a person with volunteer to help tear down the damn houses people are dying everyday due to gunfire due to delinquent individuals and due to vacant homes that the mayor the city council and the state of Ohio has forgotten about the North end all I can say is keep praying

Reply
3
Citizen Z
2d ago

A house is being blamed for a crime? Several crimes occurred by this article. The worst not being the property. But the property is the focus of this article?

Reply(2)
3
 

