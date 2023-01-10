Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 1/9
People interested in donating clothes can drop them off at the Rawls Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Two local pharmacists said there’s a growing shortage right here in the Pine Belt. FCSO speaks on crime stats for 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Sheriff Charlie Sims says the number of...
WDAM-TV
Strong thunderstorm system with tornadic potential heads to Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system makes its way towards the Pine Belt, some areas are experiencing watches and warnings Thursday morning. WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather team is currently monitoring a system that is bringing a strong thunderstorm threat with the potential to develop tornadoes in some parts of the Pine Belt.
WDAM-TV
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the Civil Rights movement. Brick buildings collapsed, cars were on...
WDAM-TV
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Willie and Elbany Williams were preparing for bed Sunday evening when another family member informed them of the fire. “My daughter came back in and she said, ‘Daddy, y’all get out, the house is on fire,’” said Willie. “I jumped up and gave her the baby, then I woke her (Elbany) up because she was sleeping. We got out the door, and the rest is history.”
WDAM-TV
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch of his campaign for governor of Mississippi. The 45-year-old submitted qualifying papers to run as a democrat against incumbent Tate Reeves. Presley, along with a press release, debuted a launch video...
WDAM-TV
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
WDAM-TV
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
WDAM-TV
Gov. calls special election to fill 15th District Circuit Court seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that a special election has been scheduled on Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat on the 15th District Circuit Court. The vacancy officially opened Jan. 1 after Judge Anthony Mozingo resigned to become executive director of Homes of Hope...
WDAM-TV
State Auditor Shad White claims state loses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
WDAM-TV
Discovery of lethal fungal infection causes investigation in Mississippi; 2 deaths identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The discovery of a drug-resistant fungal infection that causes a severe infection and death in about 60 percent of patients has led to an investigation after its discovery in central Mississippi. It’s called candida auris, or C. auris, and it primarily affects those already being treated...
WDAM-TV
14th child under age 18 dies of Coronavirus, MSDH says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another underage child has died of COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday. In a media alert, MSDH confirms its 14th coronavirus death in a child under 18. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus releases 2023 policy agenda
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers get a lot of requests each session. And today’s calls to action are from some of their own. The legislative black caucus is hoping their fellow members won’t throw away their ideas. But instead, realize many of them are tied to ongoing problems.
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network. The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S....
Comments / 0