WDAM-TV

10pm Headlines 1/9

People interested in donating clothes can drop them off at the Rawls Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Two local pharmacists said there’s a growing shortage right here in the Pine Belt. FCSO speaks on crime stats for 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Sheriff Charlie Sims says the number of...
WDAM-TV

Strong thunderstorm system with tornadic potential heads to Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a severe weather system makes its way towards the Pine Belt, some areas are experiencing watches and warnings Thursday morning. WDAM 7′s First Alert Weather team is currently monitoring a system that is bringing a strong thunderstorm threat with the potential to develop tornadoes in some parts of the Pine Belt.
WDAM-TV

LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the Civil Rights movement. Brick buildings collapsed, cars were on...
WDAM-TV

Rawls Springs family in need after house fire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Willie and Elbany Williams were preparing for bed Sunday evening when another family member informed them of the fire. “My daughter came back in and she said, ‘Daddy, y’all get out, the house is on fire,’” said Willie. “I jumped up and gave her the baby, then I woke her (Elbany) up because she was sleeping. We got out the door, and the rest is history.”
WDAM-TV

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
WDAM-TV

14th child under age 18 dies of Coronavirus, MSDH says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another underage child has died of COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday. In a media alert, MSDH confirms its 14th coronavirus death in a child under 18. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has...
WDAM-TV

Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network. The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S....
