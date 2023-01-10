Editorial: Missing the message

This is Ohio’s “moment in history,” according to Gov. Mike DeWine, who used his Inauguration message Monday as a pep talk to inject momentum into the undeniable economic resurgence sparked by the reshoring of manufacturing to the United States.

Mr. DeWine said he has “never been more optimistic about the future of Ohio,” inviting all who want an amazing life to come here to build it.

“We are flourishing,” the governor declared, driven by the world’s most advanced technology manufacturing capabilities.

Mr. DeWine made it clear Ohio must showcase its success and make the most of multibillion-dollar decisions like the Intel computer chip fabrication plant in Licking County and the new bridge between Ohio and Kentucky to keep traffic flowing smoothly on I-71 and I-75.

The governor noted that Ohio is a “welcoming” place, aware that advanced manufacturing success will require the ability to attract workers who do not currently live here. At the same time Mr. DeWine pledged to create an opportunity for quality education and job training for the children of Ohio.

Mr. DeWine acknowledged former Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes’ book You Win with People , to say future prosperity requires a plan to train, attract, and keep highly productive people in our state.

Mr. DeWine expressed gratitude to Ohio voters for giving him the gift of time to finish his unfinished business. At the top of the governor’s to-do list is to destigmatize mental health treatment and make Ohio the best state in the nation for treatment, research, and prevention of mental illness.

Mr. DeWine promised to lead in the Ohio way and “focus on things that matter.” It would have been a perfect opportunity to showcase that commitment while noting the community revival efforts across the state and the strong condition of state finances to announce a significant increase in the Local Government Fund.

State government’s financial strength (“Ohio’s bond rating built on neglect,” Sept. 19) has been built upon repudiation of economic partnership with local government. Ohio cannot flourish unless its cities, towns, and villages prosper, and the state has been an impediment rather than a partner.

Moreover, a pledge to “focus on things that matter” is hollow when the biggest scandal in state government history (“Bribery case shines light on Ohio’s campaign finance laws, nonprofits,” July 25, 2020) brings no effort at all to pass corruption-fighting reforms. Governor DeWine appointed a PUCO Chairman (“FBI searches home of PUCO Chairman Randazzo,” Nov.16, 2020) with consulting contracts worth $22 million with FirstEnergy, easily concealed under Ohio’s ethics laws and has made no effort to reform the law.

Moreover, the manufacturing resurgence Mr. DeWine celebrates would have been gravely injured by a rate structure that forced industrial users to pay excessive costs to subsidize the governor’s favored utility. Minus the scandal Ohio would have utility rates that gouged manufacturers, with Mr. DeWine’s blessing.

Mr. DeWine’s Inauguration was replete with religiosity, which is appropriate for a state where the motto is “with God all things are possible.” But it begs the question: would God permit historic prosperity for a state where corruption is allowed to flourish?

We pray God is merciful rather than just.