In St. Petersburg, four visions to redevelop Tropicana Field property

More than 30 years after St. Petersburg razed the predominantly African American Gas Plant neighborhood to make way for a stadium to attract a Major League Baseball franchise, four competing development teams are vying to redevelop the Tropicana Field property with a multi-billion dollar, mixed-use project that city officials envision as a way to follow through on the unfulfilled promises made to the community displaced to build the Trop, while continuing St. Pete’s transformation into a bustling 21st-century city.
