College Station, TX

KBTX.com

TxDOT analyzes bicycle safety in Bryan district

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bicyclists in the Brazos Valley may have a reason to celebrate as TxDOT looks at the area’s bicycle safety as part of the statewide bicycle analysis and district bicycle plan pilot program. The Bryan district is one out of four districts in Texas that is...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for its celebration. The organization will host a two day event to honor the men who declared independence from Mexico in the 1830s. There will be food, live music, and...
WASHINGTON, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native takes acting school to the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

The city of Bryan, firefighters reach agreement after months of negotiations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association reached a consensus on its Meet and Confer Agreement during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Council members unanimously approved the agreement, after several months of negotiations stalled out due to concerns city leaders said could put the safety of residents at risk.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Watch for red flags, avoid contractor scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent KBTX reports have warned about contractors scamming customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects. The experts at Schulte Roofing say by recognizing tell-tale warning signs, you can avoid scams like these. “They’ll come up with different ways to get people to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Never Forget Memorial coming to Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new monument to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the United States is coming to Veterans Park in College Station. The Never Forget Garden Memorial will be home to the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, a monument dedicated to those that went missing in action or bodies that have yet to be identified.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three musicians from A&M Consolidated High School were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Choir ensemble. Congratulations to Ashton Jasperson, Owen Troy, and Samantha Kasper. The performances will be held on February 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum longtime Director of Education retires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Shirley Hammond is retiring after over 21 years as the Director of Education at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. During her tenure, Hammond created and fostered new education programs to align with and enhance the Texas Education Knowledge and Skills Curriculum. She worked with educators on education programs and oversaw Education Docents and Texas A&M Student Interns of the Education Department.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

From The Ground Up: Farmers, consumers feeling effects of Avian Flu

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve noticed empty shelves in the egg aisle or higher prices when there are cartons available, this is probably due to farmers dealing with avian flu in their flock of chickens. “We’ve lost so many birds this year, and that’s not going to really...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

American Red Cross encourages blood donations for National Donor Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the wintertime the American Red Cross says blood and platelet donations decline across the country. National Blood Donor Month encourages people to donate blood and save a life. Executive Director Jennifer Young says at the American Red Cross says a blood donation takes about eight...
BRYAN, TX

