Veterans return to Brazos County Commissioners Court to address workshop
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emotions were high for several local veterans who attended Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioners Court as they seek more discussion on the creation of a local veterans court. A veterans court would assist veterans who find themselves on the wrong side of the law due to...
New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Gov. Greg Abbott, CertainTeed LLC will be building a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a manufacturing and distributing company that produces exterior and interior building projects and is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. The new location will be located in...
TxDOT analyzes bicycle safety in Bryan district
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bicyclists in the Brazos Valley may have a reason to celebrate as TxDOT looks at the area’s bicycle safety as part of the statewide bicycle analysis and district bicycle plan pilot program. The Bryan district is one out of four districts in Texas that is...
Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for its celebration. The organization will host a two day event to honor the men who declared independence from Mexico in the 1830s. There will be food, live music, and...
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
The city of Bryan, firefighters reach agreement after months of negotiations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan and the Bryan Firefighters Association reached a consensus on its Meet and Confer Agreement during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Council members unanimously approved the agreement, after several months of negotiations stalled out due to concerns city leaders said could put the safety of residents at risk.
Watch for red flags, avoid contractor scams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Recent KBTX reports have warned about contractors scamming customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects. The experts at Schulte Roofing say by recognizing tell-tale warning signs, you can avoid scams like these. “They’ll come up with different ways to get people to...
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
Annual ‘Go Texan’ auction to raise money for graduating seniors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1973, Brazos County Go Texan has raised scholarships and endowments for local youth to attend the college of their choice. This year is no different. The annual Brazos County Go Texan Dance and Auction is happening on Saturday, January 21 at the Brazos Center. Together...
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD students participate in Twisted Tales writing contest
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Four students from Caldwell High School were recently accepted into publication for the Young Writers “Twisted Tales” March Edition. Congratulations to Sam Cochran, Emely Rivera, Marily Reyes, and Asher Boniol. The contest allows students to take a classic narrative of good versus evil and...
Unfinished Business: Buffalo contractor under investigation maintains his innocence
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County contractor under investigation for taking thousands of dollars from an Oakwood family and not completing the work is speaking out to clear his name. Luis Carrillo, owner of L.C. Custom Homes in Buffalo was hired by Mark and Jeanie Haas in September 2021...
Never Forget Memorial coming to Veterans Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new monument to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the United States is coming to Veterans Park in College Station. The Never Forget Garden Memorial will be home to the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, a monument dedicated to those that went missing in action or bodies that have yet to be identified.
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three musicians from A&M Consolidated High School were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Choir ensemble. Congratulations to Ashton Jasperson, Owen Troy, and Samantha Kasper. The performances will be held on February 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention...
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum longtime Director of Education retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Shirley Hammond is retiring after over 21 years as the Director of Education at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. During her tenure, Hammond created and fostered new education programs to align with and enhance the Texas Education Knowledge and Skills Curriculum. She worked with educators on education programs and oversaw Education Docents and Texas A&M Student Interns of the Education Department.
Family hopes upcoming fundraiser for loved one will also raise awareness about throat cancer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is hoping to help spread awareness about throat cancer and help their loved one at the same time. Bill McKamie has been through radiation and chemo during his cancer fight and has had treatment at Scott and White Temple. Bill is a truck...
From The Ground Up: Farmers, consumers feeling effects of Avian Flu
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve noticed empty shelves in the egg aisle or higher prices when there are cartons available, this is probably due to farmers dealing with avian flu in their flock of chickens. “We’ve lost so many birds this year, and that’s not going to really...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
Get a jump start on wedding planning at the 32nd Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley wants to make sure engaged couples are ready for their big day with a one-stop shop. The 2023 Spring Wedding Show & Benefit will take place at the Brazos County Expo Complex on February 26 from 12-4 p.m. Meet local...
Keep your houseplants fresh, vibrant for National Houseplant Appreciation Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On National Houseplant Appreciation Day, with that the Three talks to plant shop owner Bree Fraisier about how to keep your plants healthy, and the benefits of having one. Fraisier says if you are buying a plant for the first time, pick the right pot. She...
American Red Cross encourages blood donations for National Donor Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the wintertime the American Red Cross says blood and platelet donations decline across the country. National Blood Donor Month encourages people to donate blood and save a life. Executive Director Jennifer Young says at the American Red Cross says a blood donation takes about eight...
