MSUM Fights Back, but Falls in Overtime to SMSU
MARSHALL, Minn. – Down by as many as 13 points, the MSU Moorhead women's basketball team battled back to take Southwest Minnesota State to overtime. Despite the effort, MSUM fell to the Mustangs 82-75. The first frame saw both the Dragons and Mustangs struggle to shoot the ball. MSUM finished the first quarter shooting just 37.5 percent from the field to Southwest's 30 percent. WhilePeyton Boom scored four points for the Dragons, the senior went down with an apparent ankle injury midway through the first 10 minutes. Terryn Johnson added a needed four points in Boom's absence as the Mustangs led the Dragons 15-14 through one quarter.
Preview: MSUM on the Road to Face Mustangs and Cougars this Weekend
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The MSU Moorhead women's basketball team will travel to Marshall, Minn., for a matchup against the Mustangs at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, then travel to Sioux Falls, S.D. for a matchup against the Cougars at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday this weekend. The Dragons are 8-6 on the...
Preview: MSUM Returns to the Pool for the Dragon Invite
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The MSU Moorhead swimming and diving team will host the Dragon Invite in their return to competition this weekend. Day one of the meet will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday. Day two will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the meet concluding with a finals session at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Preview: Dragons Host a Pair of Ranked Opponents this Weekend
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- MSU Moorhead wrestling will host a pair of ranked opponents in dual action on Friday and Saturday inside Nemzek Fieldhouse. The Dragons welcome 11th ranked UMary at 7 p.m. on Friday while 9th ranked Upper Iowa comes to town for a 2 p.m. dual on Saturday. MSUM...
Preview: Dragons Challenge SMSU and Sioux Falls this Weekend
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Minnesota State University Moorhead men's basketball team will travel to Marshall, Minn., for a matchup against the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, then travel to Sioux Falls, S.D. for a matchup against the Cougars at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday this weekend. The Dragons are 13-3...
Preview: MSUM Back in Action at the Mike Thorson Open Saturday
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Minnesota State University Moorhead men's and women's track and field teams will travel to Bismarck, N.D. to compete in the Mike Thorson Open (hosted by the University of Mary) at 11 a.m. on Saturday this weekend. The Mike Thorson Open is the first competition for the...
