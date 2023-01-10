Read full article on original website
Father John Misty Adds Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Father John Misty has announced a headlining spring tour in support of Chloë and the Next 20th Century, his fifth and latest studio album. After he finishes up performing in Europe, the singer-songwriter will being the U.S. leg on April 14 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and stay on the road through May. Find a complete list of tour dates below.
Public Image Ltd Try for Eurovision 2023 With New Song “Hawaii”: Listen
Public Image Ltd have shared their first new song in years, and with it, they are angling to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Content. The uncharacteristically soul-bearing “Hawaii,” John Lydon said, “is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.” Listen to the song below.
The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake
It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Takes Revenge on Zoo Worker and Eats Their Lawnmower
Crocodile Takes Revenge on Zoo Worker and Eats Their Lawnmower. When a loud lawnmower violated an Australian crocodile’s territory, he responded negatively and took the lawnmower, causing keepers to attempt a risky rescue. Elvis, a resident of the Australian Reptile Park, sprang for the mower and seized it from Tim Faulkner, the operations manager, and Billy Collett, the caretaker. The 16-foot saltwater crocodile flooded the machinery in the park outside of Sydney by dragging it underwater.
Choir of Young Believers’ Jannis Noya Makrigiannis Dies at 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the founder and core member of Choir of Young Believers, died late last month, a representative from Ghostly International confirms. The Copenhagen-based artist had been through a short period of illness, according to a statement. Makrigiannis was 39 years old. Formed in Copenhagen in the mid-2000s, Choir...
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
“Istibtan”
On his debut release, the Amman-based DJ and producer Toumba described his music as a bridge between the folk traditions of his native Jordan and the UK club music he was exposed to while living abroad. What this has meant is hard-hitting club rhythms and corporeal sub-bass, alongside percussion nodding to tablah drums and microtonal melodies from the Arabic maqam modal system. “Istibtan”—from Toumba’s forthcoming Petals EP on Hessle Audio—builds on his usual template but features sharper and more minimal production than in the past. The track starts with eerie chords and a bubbling electronic riff that recalls Sheffield Bleep or UK Garage, before a gigantic bass drum descends on the mix, its undulating rhythm close to reggaeton or dancehall. Like on “Multipack of Limes” from last year’s Rosefinch EP, “Istibtan”’s tightly-coiled melody hearkens back to Jordanian wedding songs, and its wriggles are matched by a gamboling electro-tablah drum line. Throughout, “Istibtan” feels incredibly alive, the song’s rhythms and melodies weaving around each other like the mischievous duel of dance partners.
Country Westerns Announce New Album Forgive the City, Share Song: Listen
Garage rockers Country Westerns have returned to announce their sophomore album. Forgive the City follows their self-titled debut, which landed in 2020. The new LP was produced by frequent collaborator Matt Sweeney. It arrives April 28 via Fat Possum. Country Westerns have also shared lead single “It’s a Livin’,” along with a music video directed by Miranda Zipse, which you can watch below.
Migos’ Quavo Shares New Takeoff Tribute Song “Without You”: Watch the Video
Migos’ Quavo has shared his tribute song to Takeoff, “Without You.” On the track, the Atlanta rapper remembers his late nephew and group member who was killed in November in Houston. Listen to the song below. Last year, weeks before the killing, Quavo and Takeoff released their...
Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3
Most Sauce Walka songs adhere to the same basic blueprint, regardless of their themes. The Houston rapper’s voice starts out at conversational levels—well, the type of conversation you have with your loudest friend at a moderately turnt party—and usually ends with every bar landing at full force, like a preacher booming from a pulpit of fire and candy paint. Walka (born Albert Mondane) has used that template since he began spitting under that name in 2014—a framework that he’s applied to a dizzying array of beats, from trap and Miami bass to early aughts New York boom-bap. But he’s also had a fascination with soul and gospel samples that stretches back to his very beginnings as A-Walk in the late 2000s. 2018’s Sauce Ghetto Gospel was the first time he devoted an entire project to rhyming over gospel samples. It’s undeniable that his powerful vocals, slick wordplay, and storytelling shines over these sounds, and the third entry in the Sauce Ghetto Gospel series proves he’s as potent as ever.
Taylor Swift Performs “Anti-Hero” for the First Time at the 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during the 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London tonight (January 12). Swift brought her acoustic guitar onstage for a debut performance of her Midnights track “Anti-Hero.” She also covered “The City,” which appears on the 1975’s 2013 self-titled LP. Fans have posted several clips of her appearance on social media.
“Oceans Niagara”
Anthony Gonzalez spent M83’s first decade trying to see the movies of his dreams and then saw them everywhere—2011's Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming spawned one of the era’s most influential indie rock hits, countless sync licenses, and even an actual Hollywood blockbuster soundtrack. By 2016, he just wanted an escape and called his shot with Junk, a seriously silly album where Hurry Up was deliriously serious, trading Zola Jesus and the Smashing Pumpkins with Steve Vai and the Punky Brewster theme. Now, so much of pop culture is formed in M83’s image—the Ghostbusters reboot, “Blinding Lights,” the entire Stranger Things franchise—codifying Gonzalez’s universe of pastels and neons, ’80s pop boosterism animated by the irrepressible pluck of outcast youth. Does the past of least resistance lead Gonzalez back to “Midnight City”? Or it is duty to prove that M83 can do M83 better than its legions of copycats?
The Work
After his last album as Gold Panda, Derwin Dicker thought he might be done with the alias. The UK musician had made three full-lengths under that name, sampling thrift-store vinyl into wistful electronica that caught the light like a field of wheat at the golden hour. But after wrapping the third LP, 2016’s Good Luck and Do Your Best, he considered putting his signature palette out to pasture, along with some shopworn formats. “You know, 11-track albums with an arc, that’s over,” he declared.
Moss Icon Announce Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly Reissue
Moss Icon—the experimental post-punk band that formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1986—have announced a reissue of their sole full-length. Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly was originally recorded in 1988, but didn’t get released until 1993, several years after the band broke up. Now, 20 years later, the album has been remastered and re-pressed on vinyl, and will be available March 31 (via Temporary Residence Ltd.). Check out the remastered version of opening song, “Mirror,” below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Announces New Album, Shares Video: Watch
Shana Cleveland of La Luz has announced a new solo album: Manzanita is out March 10 via Hardly Art. The lead single is called “Faces in the Firelight,” and, according to a press release, it’s addressed to Cleveland’s son and also her life partner, Will Sprott of Shannon and the Clams. Find it below.
M83 Announces Tour and New Album Fantasy, Shares “Oceans Niagara” Video: Watch
M83 has announced a new album and a tour: Fantasy is due out March 17 via Mute. To celebrate the news, bandleader Anthony Gonzalez has shared the lead single, “Oceans Niagara,” along with a music video directed by his brother, Yann Gonzalez. Check it out below. “I wanted...
Belle and Sebastian Releasing New Album, Late Developers, This Friday
Belle and Sebastian have announced a new album: Late Developers is out this Friday, January 13, via Matador. The album was recorded during the sessions for 2022’s A Bit of Previous, and finds Stuart Murdoch and his bandmates pairing their guitar-oriented songwriting with touches of harpsichord and other instrumentation. Check out the tracklist for the upcoming album below.
Listen to Escobar Marion’s “Vbe Only”: The Ones
The drunken, wobbly dance moves and clap-heavy twerk beats that we love in the Milwakee rap scene right now have mostly been revived and reimagined from Milwaukee’s banging era, a dance-focused, 2010s musical moment that has little digital footprint. Think New York’s Get Lite movement or Chicago footwork, if you want a comparison of sorts. On “Vbe Only,” Escobar Marion lays down some unmixed raps over a fast-paced throwback Ching Team beat; distorted 808s mix with robotic handclaps and what sounds like a Fisher-Price keyboard melody as he just barely manages to get his (likely freestyled) rhymes to pierce through the noise. At one point it feels like two different songs are accidentally being played at the same time, but no, this is all intentional homage.
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Album 7s, Shares New Songs: Listen
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced another new solo album that’s due soon. It’s titled 7s and it’s out February 17 via Domino. He’s shared two tracks from the project—“The Musical” and “Hey Bog”—along with tour dates for a North American run this spring. Find the new songs and tour details below.
Yaeji Announces Debut Album With a Hammer
Yaeji has announced her debut album. With a Hammer arrives this April. The electronic artist wrote about the the record in a newsletter to fans, also sharing the album art, photographed by Dasom Han. “I want to begin this album with intent,” she wrote, in part, “So I started writing a story about me and my hammer.” Check out the artwork below.
