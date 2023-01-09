Read full article on original website
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows
After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
The Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Semiconductor stocks have struggled for the greater part of the past year, but all the drivers remain in place for success once the macro clouds clear.
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.77, changing hands as high as $52.87 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Goldman Sachs Loves 7 Large Cap Dividend Energy Stocks for Big 2023 Total Return
Goldman Sachs is optimistic that energy stocks can overachieve again this year. These seven large cap leaders offer worried investors some big and dependable dividends and they have the highest total return potential.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate (IBDR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.70, changing hands as high as $23.71 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2026 Term Corporate shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
MBB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MBS ETF (Symbol: MBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.81, changing hands as high as $95.96 per share. iShares MBS shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CLTL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (Symbol: CLTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.48, changing hands as high as $105.52 per share. Invesco Treasury Collateral shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
S&P 500 Movers: CRL, CTSH
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions registers a 14.8% gain. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is...
Goldman Sachs Outlines Expectations For S&P 500: Where Will Index Be On Dec. 31, 2023?
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) outlined its perception of recessionary risks and positioning in the market, along with sharing base case scenarios for U.S. equity returns in the event of a recession, during a strategy call on Tuesday. What Happened: The investment bank has estimated the risk of a...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
