msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
msn.com

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
msn.com

Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows

After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Markets Insider

'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGLB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.77, changing hands as high as $52.87 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate (IBDR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.70, changing hands as high as $23.71 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2026 Term Corporate shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

MBB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MBS ETF (Symbol: MBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.81, changing hands as high as $95.96 per share. iShares MBS shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
NASDAQ

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

CLTL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (Symbol: CLTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.48, changing hands as high as $105.52 per share. Invesco Treasury Collateral shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

S&P 500 Movers: CRL, CTSH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions registers a 14.8% gain. And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is...
NASDAQ

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
NASDAQ

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...

