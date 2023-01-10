Read full article on original website
Related
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
CoinDesk
FTX Creditor Claims Going for 13 Cents on the Dollar on Bankruptcy Marketplace Xclaim
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The $91.7 million in FTX creditor claims listed on the claims trading marketplace Xclaim will likely get around 13 cents on the dollar, according to data released by the site. This is in contrast...
CoinTelegraph
Digital Currency Group under investigation by US authorities: Report
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, is under investigation by the United States Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report. The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm...
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says 2023 Will Be Year ‘To Survive’ for Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Billionaire Mike Novogratz says that challenges lay ahead in the digital asset space after a big “washout” in 2022, but that crypto is not going away. In a new interview with CNBC, the CEO of Galaxy Digital says 2023 is now the year to focus on survival after so much market turmoil.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
Benzinga
Best Crypto to Buy Now
Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
CoinDesk
Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As a long-time crypto skeptic, it may seem odd that I am helping organize a digital assets conference at Duke University on Jan. 20-21. After all, I once wrote a Wall Street Journalop-ed calling for a cryptocurrency ban. While I continue to believe that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, provide no economic utility and impose societal costs that vastly outweigh the benefits, I also recognize that the broader digital asset industry is not going away.
FTX Collapse: Barry Silbert's Crypto Empire Is In the Crosshairs of Regulators
Digital Currency Group, the head of Barry Silbert's crypto empire, is under DoJ and SEC investigations, according to Bloomberg News.
Amid criticism that he’s ‘bleeding assets,’ crypto’s last man standing claims he’s planning to hire thousands of employees
Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, of Binance says he isn’t worried about the Crypto Winter as sector losses top $2 trillion.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo Under Investigation in Bulgaria; Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Stealing FTX Funds
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" group discusses the latest headlines moving the crypto markets, including crypto lender Nexo being investigated by authorities in Bulgaria on suspicion of money laundering, tax offenses, banking without a license and computer fraud. Plus, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds and claims FTX and sister company Alameda Research collapsed because of the crypto market meltdown and inadequate hedging on Alameda’s part, in a new post on Substack.
Under-fire crypto founder Barry Silbert fishes for sympathy in row with Winklevoss twin after ‘most difficult year of my life’
Instead of the heady days of the Fed-induced asset bubble, times have been personally and professionally tough for the owner of crypto lender Genesis.
coinjournal.net
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
CoinDesk
Two Advisor Credentialing Organizations Have Their Say on Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After federal regulators including theSecurities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Labor as well as Finra, the largest independent industry regulator, perhaps no one speaks louder on advisor best practices and compliance than the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) and the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA Institute).
bitcoinist.com
Samsung Unveils Bitcoin Futures ETF Amid Escalating Crypto Interest
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its bitcoin futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the listing will happen on January 13. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active exchange-traded fund will invest in Bitcoin futures products that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Its returns are expected to be about the same as spot Bitcoin.
CoinDesk
Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Although former U.S. President Donald Trump’snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
