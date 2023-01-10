ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Digital Currency Group under investigation by US authorities: Report

Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, is under investigation by the United States Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report. The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm...
Benzinga

Best Crypto to Buy Now

Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
CoinDesk

Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay

Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay

As a long-time crypto skeptic, it may seem odd that I am helping organize a digital assets conference at Duke University on Jan. 20-21. After all, I once wrote a Wall Street Journalop-ed calling for a cryptocurrency ban. While I continue to believe that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, provide no economic utility and impose societal costs that vastly outweigh the benefits, I also recognize that the broader digital asset industry is not going away.
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Nexo Under Investigation in Bulgaria; Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Stealing FTX Funds

Crypto Lender Nexo Under Investigation in Bulgaria; Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Stealing FTX Funds

"The Hash" group discusses the latest headlines moving the crypto markets, including crypto lender Nexo being investigated by authorities in Bulgaria on suspicion of money laundering, tax offenses, banking without a license and computer fraud. Plus, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds and claims FTX and sister company Alameda Research collapsed because of the crypto market meltdown and inadequate hedging on Alameda's part, in a new post on Substack.
coinjournal.net

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
CoinDesk

Two Advisor Credentialing Organizations Have Their Say on Crypto

Two Advisor Credentialing Organizations Have Their Say on Crypto

After federal regulators including theSecurities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Labor as well as Finra, the largest independent industry regulator, perhaps no one speaks louder on advisor best practices and compliance than the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) and the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA Institute).
bitcoinist.com

Samsung Unveils Bitcoin Futures ETF Amid Escalating Crypto Interest

Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its bitcoin futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the listing will happen on January 13. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active exchange-traded fund will invest in Bitcoin futures products that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Its returns are expected to be about the same as spot Bitcoin.
CoinDesk

Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes

Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes

Although former U.S. President Donald Trump'snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
