KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
cbs2iowa.com
Traffic impacts on 8th Avenue begin Jan. 16 for continued work on Mercy Hospital skywalk
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be traffic impacts downtown as Mercy Cedar Rapids finishes up construction on a new skywalk. The inner west- and east-bound lanes of 8th Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, January 16th for the work. Mercy Cedar Rapids says the closure...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire
A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
cbs2iowa.com
Williamsburg firefighters working serious crash near Ladora exit; eastbound lanes closed
UPDATE: I-80 is now back open. Traffic on I-80 eastbound between Williamsburg and Ladora shut down Thursday afternoon after a serious crash just east of the Ladora exit. The Williamsburg Fire Department posted on its Facebook page just before 2 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
cbs2iowa.com
Backpocket beer raises over $7K to help replant trees lost during derecho in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A local brewery has a beer that's raised thousands of dollars for derecho relief efforts. Backpocket Brewing collaborated on a Red IPA: Recovery Red IPA to raise money for the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids project. Their suppliers allowed them to donate 100% of...
iheart.com
One Dead After Semi Crash in Marion
(Marion, IA) -- One person is dead after a fatal crash with a semi. Emergency services responded to the crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. Police say the semi was on Highway 100 when it hit a car that was turning east onto the highway. the driver of the car died at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
One dies due to semi crash in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, along with area ambulance services, responded to a fatal accident in Marion on Wednesday. At 2:16 p.m., Marion emergency crews received a call for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. A semi was driving...
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD officers rescue injured hawk on I-380 in Cedar Rapids on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police officers did a different kind of rescue on Monday. Officers responded to a call of an injured bird on the s-curve on I-380 Monday afternoon. They found a hawk on the side of the road in need of help.
rtands.com
Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location
Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delhi Man Injured in Pickup Rollover
A Delhi man was injured in a pickup truck rollover on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Douglas Cornell was driving northbound on Pheasant Road shortly before midnight when he lost control on a curve. The pickup rolled onto its side, coming to rest in the middle of the road.
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
KCRG.com
22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
cbs2iowa.com
Marion therapy dog competes for Pet Partners' Pet of the Year
MARION, Iowa — Pet Partners, a national organization focused on demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, is holding a 2023 Pet Partners Pet of the Year fundraising competition to encourage pets to raise funds and compete to be crowned Pet of the Year. A...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City bus stop project looking for artists
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Public Art Advisory Committee and the South District Neighborhood Association are issuing a call for emerging artists to design, fabricate, and install a new bus stop bench along Highway 6 East, just east of Heinz Road. The emerging artist will lead the...
