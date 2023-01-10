Read full article on original website
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
PSV Cuts Transit Emissions by a Third With Efficiency Tweaks
On a recent long transit, the PSV Normand Leader shaved nearly a third off of her fuel consumption using software and simple efficiency measures, according to operator Solstad Offshore. As shipowners and operators look for ways to reduce emissions and meet CII compliance targets, efficiency is a low-cost, high-impact way...
After Four North Sea Winters, Floating Solar Power System Wins AIP
Oceans of Energy, the Dutch developer of a floating solar farm system for rough seas, has won approval in principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas for their unique system design. Oceans of Energy's solar farm floats directly on the water, without heavy steel framing or support structures, and it has flexible elements that allow it to move with the waves. Though not as indestructable in appearance as a conventional offshore platform, it has proven robust in testing. A grid-connected prototype was installed off Scheveningen in the Dutch North Sea in 2019, and it has withstood nearly four winter seasons of the toughest conditions that the region has to offer, including Storm Eunice in February 2022 - one of the five biggest North Sea storms in the last 50 years.
Video: Explosion Breaks Chinese Tanker in Two
Chinese media is carrying a video of a search and rescue operation off the northern coast that is getting wide play on social media. The domestic tanker was torn apart by an explosion splitting the vessel in two just forward of the accommodation block. SAR officials are reporting that two crew members are missing but that 15 were successfully evacuated from the ship.
Antwerp, Rotterdam Seize Five Percent of Global Cocaine Production
The Port of Antwerp is the preferred European destination for cocaine smugglers, thanks to its thriving trade links with Latin America and its ideal location for EU distribution. Cocaine seizures have risen at the port every year for the past decade as customs agents work to thwart ever-shifting patterns of concealment. The amount has become so massive that the Belgian customs agency's incinerators struggle to burn it fast enough.
Offshore "Wind Theft" Could Prompt Legal Conflicts Between Developers
Offshore wind farm developers already have to contend with rising costs and supply chain shortages, but in areas where the industry is expanding rapidly, they face a challenge after construction as well: "wind theft" by the next new installation built upwind. In a new study, researchers from the University of...
Propeller Optimization Gains Importance as Focus Turns to Efficiency
The green transition in shipping is centered squarely on alternative fuels, but efficiency is critical as well. An efficient ship needs less energy to operate, and as the IMO's new emissions rules take effect, higher efficiency translates into lower cost of compliance. This has created a bigger role for suppliers like Berg Propulsion, the Swedish propeller builder known for maximizing efficiency. To learn more, TME caught up with Mattias Dombrowe, Business Manager – Electrical System Integration, Berg Propulsion to hear about how propeller configuration can lower fuel cost - and bring existing ships into line with new regulations.
Pilot Killed in Boarding Accident on the Humber
A marine pilot on the Humber Estuary was killed Sunday while boarding a merchant vessel, according to the UK Marine Pilots' Association. Francisco Galia, a longtime pilot for Associated British Ports, was boarding an inbound vessel off Spurn Point when he fell from the pilot ladder, one of his colleagues told the BBC.
Opinion: Collaboration is Fundamental to Decarbonization of Shipping
Fuel efficiency is part of the business for shipping, but the pace and extent of change is challenging traditional thinking. Fuel efficiency has always been good for business. Owners and operators have been investing in improved vessel efficiency for years, but the need to decarbonize the fleet coupled with the recent and unprecedented rise in fuel costs has moved this from good business practice to a core and urgent objective.
World’s Largest Sail Cruise Ship to be Launched by Orient Express
French hospitality company Accor Group is the latest hotel company to announce plans to enter the cruise business. Accor signed a letter of intent with Chanteirs de l’Atlantique for the construction of two of the world’s largest sailing ships which it intends to use as cruise ships for its Orient Express luxury brand.
Adani Group Completes $1.15B Purchase of Haifa Port Company
Israel completed the sale of the Haifa Port Company to a partnership led by India’s Adani Ports along with an Israeli chemical and logistics company Gadot Group. The Israeli government had started the process to sell its interest in the port company five years ago and after the development of a Chinese-owned terminal in Haifa launched the sale process as a means to expand the port and balance against the Chinese interests.
If You Think the Ever Given Was Bad, Wait Until You See the Safer
The Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March 2021, causing shortages of critical supplies in different parts of the world and sending global trade into a frenzy. The cost to the shipping industry for that one vessel being stuck for less than a week was an estimated $416 million per hour. That will be nothing compared to the disruption to the global economy if the FSO Safer spills its cargo.
China's CMES Installs Air Lubrication on Four New LNG Carriers
China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) plans to install air lubrication systems on at least four newbuild LNG carriers, reducing hull resistance and saving fuel. Air lubrication technology has been an established option for more than a decade, but it has recently gained traction thanks to new fuel-efficiency requirements and the industry-wide drive to decarbonize operations. Air is pumped through small ports in the bottom of the hull, creating a field of tiny bubbles between the water and the hull plating. This reduces friction and increases fuel efficiency.
Encrypting Vessel ID Data Can Thwart Maritime Piracy
The regulations the International Maritime Organization (IMO) issued in the wake of 9/11 regarding ship location and identification reporting have made it easier to track vessels–but not only for the good guys. Since the monitoring and reporting information is broadcast on open channels, anyone can listen in, including pirates and cyber attackers.
Danish Offshore Company World Marine Files for Bankruptcy
Danish shipping company World Marine Offshore, which had been one of the pioneers in developing modern offshore services to support wind farms, filed for bankruptcy this week in Denmark. Reports are that the administrator appointed by the court is already working to attract buyers with the hopes of selling the company and its assets. Previously it had been reported several companies, including ones in the United States, had explored buying the troubled company.
Royal Navy Tracks Russian Hypersonic-Missile Frigate in the North Sea
A Royal Navy frigate has been assigned to escort a specially-armed Russian frigate and an accompanying tanker through the waters of the North Sea, following their movements as they pass southbound near the United Kingdom. The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, accompanied by the 1982-built tanker Kama, has been dispatched from...
