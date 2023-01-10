Read full article on original website
Philander Smith College Approved To Offer First Master’s Degree Program
Philander Smith College (PSC) has received approval from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), to officially become a graduate degree-granting institution. The College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council in November 2022. “On the heels of the 145th...
The hazing death of Baruch fraternity pledge Michael Deng was 'an active cover up,' prosecutor says
NEW YORK — Chun "Michael" Deng grew up in Queens, New York, as an only child in a first-generation immigrant family from China. The outgoing teenager excelled in academics and athletics and was very close to his family, said family attorney Doug Fierberg. Deng decided to stay in New...
University of Florida Adding $300K Pool For Ben Sasse At On-Campus Mansion
When former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse moves to Gainesville, Florida, to take charge of the state's flagship university, he'll be greeted with a pricy new pool at his on-campus mansion. The University of Florida confirmed Wednesday it's spending $300,000 to install a pool at Sasse's future residence—a glistening addition to the four-bedroom, 7,400-square-foot home that Sasse will get to live in for free. Gainesville's NPR station, WUFT, reported Wednesday that a university spokesperson said it wasn't Sasse's call to have the pool installed and that funding came from donors, not money generated by tuition or student fees. Sasse, who has a wife and three children, resigned from the U.S. Senate last week and is set to dive in as UF's president sometime in February.
