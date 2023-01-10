When former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse moves to Gainesville, Florida, to take charge of the state's flagship university, he'll be greeted with a pricy new pool at his on-campus mansion. The University of Florida confirmed Wednesday it's spending $300,000 to install a pool at Sasse's future residence—a glistening addition to the four-bedroom, 7,400-square-foot home that Sasse will get to live in for free. Gainesville's NPR station, WUFT, reported Wednesday that a university spokesperson said it wasn't Sasse's call to have the pool installed and that funding came from donors, not money generated by tuition or student fees. Sasse, who has a wife and three children, resigned from the U.S. Senate last week and is set to dive in as UF's president sometime in February.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO