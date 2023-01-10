Read full article on original website
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
René Vidal appointed Penn Integrates Knowledge University Professor at Penn
René Vidal has been named a Penn Integrates Knowledge University Professor at the University of Pennsylvania. The announcement was made today by President Liz Magill and Interim Provost Beth Winkelstein. Vidal, a global pioneer of data science, is the Rachleff University Professor, with joint appointments in the Department of...
Penn Medicine: $9.7 Million from the Warren Alpert Foundation for Genetic Counselor Continuing Education
Penn Medicine has received a $9.7 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation (WAF) that will fund continuing education efforts for genetic counselors, which will ensure opportunities for continued training that will keep them on the leading edge of their profession interpreting genomic data and explaining its implications to patients. This grant will position genetic counselors to advance research to address the many critical questions in the implementation of genomic information into clinical practice.
The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong
Penn’s Mission Continuity Program (MCP) is sponsoring an event that celebrates Penn’s resilience in the face of adverse events. The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong will take place on Tuesday, January 17 in Bodek Lounge, Houston Hall. It will start at 2:30 p.m. with snacks, networking, and a meet and greet with former Penn President Judith Rodin, who is the author of The Resilience Dividend: Being Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong.
Sarah Kane, Amy Krimm, and Carson Eckhard: 2023 Marshall Scholars
University of Pennsylvania fourth-years Sarah Kane and Amy Krimm and 2021 graduate Carson Eckhard have been named 2023 Marshall Scholars. Established by the British government, the Marshall Scholarship funds as many as three years of study for a graduate degree in any field at an institution in the United Kingdom.
Two Penn fourth-years awarded 2023 Churchill Scholarships
University of Pennsylvania fourth-years Ryan Jeong and Arnav Lal have each been awarded Churchill Scholarships for a year of graduate research study at the University of Cambridge in England. Lal, from Greer, South Carolina, and Jeong, from College Station, Texas, are among 16 students selected nationwide who will receive full...
Update: January AT PENN
Info and to register: https://www.penn.museum/calendar/. 13 Global Guide Tour: Asia Galleries; 2:30 p.m. Also January 14, 2:30 p.m. 14 Rome Gallery Tour; 11 a.m. Also January 15, 11 a.m. 15 Global Guide Tour: Middle East Galleries; 2:30 p.m. Fitness & Learning. 11 Virtual Information Session: Post-Master’s DNP and Executive Leadership...
Morris Arboretum: Wawa Foundation Grant
The Morris Arboretum has received a first-time grant from Wawa in support of its active-duty military free admission program. The $15,000 Wawa grant supports the program, which provides free general admission to Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard active duty and reservists, National Guard members (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
2023 Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change: Penn’s Commitment to the Legacy
Please note: Visit https://aarc.upenn.edu for up-to-date information. Events are sponsored by the African American Resource Center and MLK Executive Planning Committee with additional sponsors listed in parentheses. Ongoing Penn Reads Book Donation Project; this service activity supports Philadelphia preschools/daycare centers/local bookstores; help a young child develop a love of reading...
The 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is back in person
The 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change will kick off Jan. 16, the MLK Day of Service, with a chicken and waffles breakfast at Houston Hall with remarks given by President Liz Magill and State Sen. Vincent J. Hughes, followed by a full roster of activities including a beautification project at Henry C. Lea Elementary School, community wellness events discussing prediabetes and colon cancer, and a children’s art workshop presented by the Penn Reads Literacy Project.
