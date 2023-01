ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.

