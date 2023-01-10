Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
Former Brazilian president released from Florida hospital. Who is Jair Bolsonaro?
A far-right politician lost a presidential re-election and came to Florida instead of attending the successor's inauguration, and supporters angrily stormed the capital and ransacked government offices out of a belief that the election was fraudulent. Almost exactly two years previously, that would have been former president Donald Trump, although the riot...
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro accused of trashing the nation's iconic presidential palace, says report
A GloboNews reporter was shown torn furnishings, leaky ceilings, broken windows, and damaged works of art at Brasília's Palácio da Alvorada.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
‘This nightmare is over’: Lula vows to pull Brazil out of Bolsonaro’s era of ‘devastation’
Leftwinger promises environmental protections and social progress as he’s sworn in as president
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings.
Steve Bannon Doubles Down on Brazil Claims as Bolsonaro Supporters Arrested
Steve Bannon has repeatedly sowed doubt on the integrity of the Brazilian election and suggested Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva "stole" the election.
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 9 (Reuters) - Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend.
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Jair Bolsonaro ditched the inauguration of Brazil's new president, fleeing to the home of an MMA fighter near Disney World: report
Instead of Bolsonaro, a garbage collector gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the presidential sash during his inauguration, The New York Times reported.
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Chile, Colombia call for extraordinary OAS meeting after Brazil riots
SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday to address riots in Brazil where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed top government buildings.
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court
BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump.
Brazil arrests rise to 1,500 after pro-Bolsonaro attack on capital
Brazilian authorities have detained 1,500 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly participating in the attack on the nation's capital on Sunday.
Democratic Reps Say Brazil's Bolsonaro Should Be Kicked Out Of Florida
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joaquin Castro said Bolsonaro should be extradited after supporters attacked government buildings in Brasilia.
More than 1,000 people detained in connection with attack on Brazil's capital
Brazilian authorities have detained an estimated 1,500 people in connection with the attack of government buildings Sunday by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The 1,500 people include those formally arrested in the vandalism and those detained for questioning, Brazil Minister of Justice Flávio Dino said Monday. Police stopped 40 buses as part of the response and broke down an encampment of pro-Bolsonaro supporters outside a military building.
Bolsonaro supporters storm presidential palace
Former president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the Brazilian presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, 8 January, in scenes which have been compared to the Capitol insurrection in the US.Protesters breached security barricades to invade three buildings including the National Congress, which are connected in Brasilia’s Three Powers square, in an effort to reinstate Mr Bolsonaro as president.The incident came a week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mr Bolsonaro’s left-wing rival, was inaugurated as president.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Comments / 0