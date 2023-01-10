Read full article on original website
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
Shapiro to nominate ex-legislator Mike Carroll as new state transportation secretary
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro intends to nominate former state Rep. Mike Carroll as Pennsylvania's next secretary of transportation. Carroll, 60, of Avoca, just retired from the state House after 16 years representing the 118th district, which straddles Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. "I am deeply honored that Governor-elect Shapiro has entrusted me...
Lycoming County Commissioner Scott L. Metzger to seek re-election
Montoursville, Pa. – Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners, Scott L. Metzger will seek re-election in the 2023 Spring Primary. Metzger, 60, of Montoursville, is completing his first term as a Lycoming County Commissioner. He has spent 35 years in public service, 32 years at the County Adult Probation Department, including more than a decade as Deputy Chief Adult Probation Director. The past three years, Metzger has served as Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners Board of Directors after being elected in Nov. 2019.
A bill moves forward in the MN House to provide food for all students
(St. Paul, MN)--A bill to provide free school breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of income is moving forward in the Minnesota House after clearing its first committee Wednesday. Backers say kids can't learn on an empty stomach, and Moorhead Democrat Heather Keeler says the measure will also eliminate bullying.
Gov. Reynolds aims to grow Iowa health careers in $15 million grant expansion
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding to expand the state’s Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program in her Condition of the State address Tuesday. The new funding will support more programs to help meet the high-demands of Iowa’s health care workforce — expanding Registered...
Slave descendant wants Louisiana lawmakers to probe tax incentive deals
A descendant of slaves from St. John the Baptist Parish wants Louisiana legislators to take a more active role in auditing lucrative tax incentive deals between local governments and corporations. Her push comes after officials in St. John signed away millions in tax revenue to have a massive grain elevator built next to a historic Black community.
Change in the air as Maryland lawmakers convene at General Assembly
ANNAPOLIS — A spirit of change was alive and well in the packed chambers of the State House as Maryland lawmakers convened for the 445th Session of the General Assembly Wednesday. The beginning of this year’s session marked a special moment as state lawmakers entered the legislative term preparing...
Georgia Chamber Executive Committee members appointed
ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber announced the transition of its leadership, with Neil Pruitt succeeding Ben Tarbutton III as chairman. Tarbutton, the president of Sandersville Railroad Company, served as the chairman of the Georgia Chamber for 2022 and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee for 2023 as Immediate Past Chair.
Indiana Democrats’ reaction mixed to Holcomb’s agenda
(The Center Square) – Indiana Democrats had some praise for Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb following this week’s state of the state address. They also had some criticism. Democratic House Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he was happy to see Holcomb push for more education and health...
Thousands of Marylanders just gained access to critical oral health care coverage
It was the tragic story of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver — a boy who died from an untreated tooth infection that spread lethal bacteria to his brain — that first compelled Maryland advocates to fight to expand dental coverage to low-income children in 2007. As advocates made meaningful advances...
Rokita opposes governor's call to boost Indiana education funding
Attorney General Todd Rokita is splitting with Gov. Eric Holcomb and other fellow Statehouse Republicans by calling for no new education funding in the two-year state budget being crafted by the Indiana General Assembly. In his annual “State of the State” address, Holcomb urged Hoosier lawmakers Tuesday to increase student...
Pillen tabs former Governor Pete Ricketts as new Nebraska Senator
(Lincoln) -- Just over a week after finishing his term as Nebraska Governor, Pete Ricketts has been appointed to serve as a U.S. Senator. During a press conference Thursday morning, Governor Jim Pillen appointed Ricketts to fill the vacancy left by now-former Senator Ben Sasse, who stepped down to become the next President of the University of Florida. Ricketts will now serve until January 2025 and, under Nebraska law, would have to run in a special election in 2024 to fill the remainder of Sasse's term. Ricketts could also then run for re-election in 2026. In introducing Ricketts, Pillen pointed to the now Senate-designee's ability to win a statewide election.
Hunter Lundy announces campaign for governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t...
Nearby expressway shootings down by nearly half last year, state police say
Illinois State Police are crediting increased law enforcement efforts and technology for a 47% drop in Chicago-area expressway shootings during 2022 as compared to the year prior. "The number of non-fatal injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by...
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
Egg price hike impacting Louisiana bakeries during Mardi Gras season
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics eggs prices jumped 49% in November going from $1.47 to $3.59. David Hoaas, Centenary College economics professor emeritus, attributes three reasons for the price hike. The first is that inflation is impacting the price of everything, and eggs are not exempt.
MN Supreme Court denies petition to appeal murder conviction
An Owatonna man who pleaded guilty to the March 2021 murder of another man outside a small Minneapolis mall has been denied a chance to have his case reviewed by the Minnesota Supreme Court. Mubarak Osman Musse, 29, has been attempting to appeal his 22-year prison sentence for the second-degree...
California’s volatile tax system strikes again | Dan Walters
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion budget surplus and boasted that “no other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.”. He and the Legislature then wrote...
Arklatex Politics: Nungesser and Governor's race
Earlier this week Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made headlines, announcing he would not be running for governor, after all. Nungesser spoke with KTBS-3 News and explained his reasoning-which revolved around continued strengthening of Louisiana's tourism industry. "It was a difficult decision," said Nungesser, "I have a passion to want...
Another round of severe storms possible Thursday
As cleanup from last week’s storms continue, another day of stormy weather could be possible Thursday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a dynamic system is expected to move through the Mississippi/Alabama region early Thursday morning. This system could bring gusty winds outside of thunderstorm activity, including sustained winds up to 25 mph.
