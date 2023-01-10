ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota

The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
Twenty-year-old man who vanished in frigid Minnesota is found dead after massive Christmas Day search

A 20-year-old man has been found dead after going missing in Minnesota. The search for George Musser ended on Christmas Day at around 7pm after his body was found in Baytown Township. “George’s family has been notified. There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation,” police said on Sunday, according to CBS News. Hundreds of people showed up on Christmas morning to search for Mr Musser, who had last been spotted in Brian’s Bar in Stillwater, east of Minneapolis-St. Paul early the previous day, CBS Minnesota reported. Ally McKay, one of the...
