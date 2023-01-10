Read full article on original website
Lycoming County Commissioner Scott L. Metzger to seek re-election
Montoursville, Pa. – Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners, Scott L. Metzger will seek re-election in the 2023 Spring Primary. Metzger, 60, of Montoursville, is completing his first term as a Lycoming County Commissioner. He has spent 35 years in public service, 32 years at the County Adult Probation Department, including more than a decade as Deputy Chief Adult Probation Director. The past three years, Metzger has served as Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners Board of Directors after being elected in Nov. 2019.
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
Millions in state grants awarded to Berks institutions to address violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is awarding $100 million in grants targeting violence in the state. More than $4 million is heading to Berks County. The Olivet Boys and Girls Club in Reading is getting more than $600,000 of that. "I think we were speechless when we first got the word,"...
UPMC Williamsport to raise minimum wage to $18/hr by 2025
The UPMC Health System is moving to raise the minimum wage for employees of Williamsport-area hospitals, among other areas in the hospital system, by Jan. 2025. The starting wage of $18 an hour applies to entry-level positions, but all wages can increase over time. “In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer.
Girardville council fires police officer, who denies allegations by borough
GIRARDVILLE — Borough council Wednesday took formal action to fire its suspended officer-in-charge, Fabrizio Bivona. After going into a two-minute executive session, council returned and unanimously passed the motion to dismiss. Bivona was hired in March following the resignation of the former chief, Fred Lahovski. After Wednesday’s meeting, borough...
