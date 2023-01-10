The UPMC Health System is moving to raise the minimum wage for employees of Williamsport-area hospitals, among other areas in the hospital system, by Jan. 2025. The starting wage of $18 an hour applies to entry-level positions, but all wages can increase over time. “In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

