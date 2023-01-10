Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
chatsports.com
Packers sign 13 players, including QB Danny Etling and 3 new players, to futures deals
The Green Bay Packers signed 13 players to the team’s 90-man offseason roster on Tuesday. Of the 13 players, 10 were with the Packers’ practice squad during the 2022 season. The three newcomers are kicker Parker White, safety James Wiggins and cornerback Tyrell Ford. The Packers also brought...
chatsports.com
NFL Playoffs Rushing Yards Leader Odds
Christian McCaffrey is the SI Sportsbook favorite to tally the most rushing yards in the playoffs, ahead of Miles Sanders. Over the past five NFL seasons, the leading postseason rusher played at least three playoff games. Colin Kaepernick (2012 – 264 yards) still holds the NFL record for rushing yards in a single postseason by a quarterback. The following season, he posted the second-best total (243) in the history of the league. As a result, no quarterback over the past 35 years has been the top postseason rushing leader.
chatsports.com
BREAKING: Roquan Smith Signs MASSIVE Contract Extension With Ravens | Details, Analysis, Ravens News
Roquan Smith contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens leads today’s show. Massive Ravens news and rumors of a new deal for Roquan Smith come from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which includes five years and $100 million, with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. With the Roquan Smith news of his contract extension, what does this mean for Lamar Jackson rumo.
chatsports.com
DeAndre Hopkins To Chicago? Bears Trade Rumors: Colts Want The #1 Pick? Poles Keeping Justin Fields?
Chicago Bears Now: DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors are heating up after reports of the Arizona Cardinals shopping their all-pro WR have surfaced. Hopkins has 2 years and just over $34 million on his contract and former ESPN NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who’s now with The Score, reports that he’d likely want a new deal if traded. The Bears have a major need at WR and the cap space to absorb Hopkins.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: 1st Round Projections & Some 2nd Round Picks After Regular Season
The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching with several teams already looking to the offseason, and that means it’s NFL mock draft season! Today’s 2023 NFL mock draft is the first that features the Chicago Bears with the #1 overall pick, with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks rounding out the top 5. NFL Draft rumors are still wide open as to who will be.
chatsports.com
'They've been through this before': How the Bengals are better prepared to win the Super Bowl
CINCINNATI -- Lou Anarumo doesn’t know exactly what was said. But the message from the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator at halftime of the team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a familiar one. Even though the favored Bengals found themselves staring at a 17-3 deficit, he urged patience that the unit’s fortunes were going to turn around.
chatsports.com
Analyzing NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur’s favorite routes to call
As the New York Jets ponder whether to keep offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, I thought it would be interesting to look back at some of his 2022 play-calling tendencies. In this particular study, I want to focus on the types of routes he dialed up. Which routes did he like to call the most often? Which routes were lower on his priority list?
chatsports.com
One Broadcast Crew for NFL Wild-Card Weekend Sticks Out From the Others
1. The broadcast crews for NFL wild-card weekend are set. Seahawks-49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston. Chargers-Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy. SUNDAY:. Dolphins-Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo. Giants-Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen. Ravens-Bengals, 8:15 p.m....
chatsports.com
Joe Burrow's confidence tops NFL quotes of the week
Joe Burrow is confident about the Bengals' title chances and more from our NFL quotes of the week. Get exclusive access to more than 3,000 premium articles a year from top writers. • Barnwell: Predicting NFL bracket ». • Borzello: Men's CBB transfer rankings ». • Connelly: CFB's best two-year...
