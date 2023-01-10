ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

theScore

Bennett, Georgia clobber TCU to claim 2nd consecutive CFP title

NGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett flashed a wry grin as he walked off the field, stopping to hug coach Kirby Smart as the crowd roared. It was all standing ovations and sideline snacks in the fourth quarter of college football's most lopsided title game. In emphatic and...
theScore

Bennett, Bullard earn MVP honors of CFP championship game

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard were named offensive and defensive MVPs of the Bulldogs' 65-7 national championship victory over TCU. Bennett has now won the offensive MVP award in all four CFP games of his illustrious career, including last season's championship win over Alabama. The Bulldogs...
