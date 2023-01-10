Read full article on original website
South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) Basketball tournament brackets released
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) has released brackets for their upcoming tournament scheduled to begin on Jan. 16 at Mid-Plains Community College. Bridgeport has claimed the top seed in the girl’s bracket earning the Lady Bulldogs a first-round bye. The Lady Panthers of Hersey...
St. Pats wins big at home against Mullen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 7-5 Lady Irish of North Platte Saint Patrick’s host the 3-4 Lady Broncos from Mullen High School. The Lady Irish come into the game against Mullen on a six-game winning streak. The Lady Broncos make the trip down from Mullen off of a loss in their last game against Wallace.
Hershey basketball hosts Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted Sutherland for a basketball doubleheader on Tuesday evening. The girls got things started as Hershey jumped out to a 34-12 lead at the half, and the Panthers would keep their foot on the gas as the game progressed. Hershey would go on to take the victory over the Sailors 62-29.
Maxwell Wildcats hosted Maywood-Hayes Center in a double header
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maywood Hayes Center travels on the road to Maxwell High. For the girls, the Wolves come in undefeated at 13-0, and the Maxwell Lady Wildcats have a 1-8 record. Maxwell started off the game, but their first shot of the game was a three to...
St. Pats pulls away late to get the win over Mullen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 10-2 Irish of Saint Pat’s host the 5-1 Mullen Broncos. The Irish come into the game off of a loss in their previous match-up against Cozad. The Broncos head to North Platte to face the Irish on a three-game winning streak. When the...
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
Hershey Band receives honors at Alamo Bowl performances
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Every year the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio hosts high school bands from across the country to meet and play in competitions and during the halftime of the Alamo Bowl football game. For the 2022 edition of the game the Hershey Panther Marching Band made the...
The real estate crises in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing in North Platte is hard to come by, and real estate agents are taking a huge hit. The lack of developers and the increasing interest rates and inflation, it is making their jobs more difficult. “Historically, there were more developers in town, and their...
Veteran of North Platte Police Department promoted to Deputy Chief
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A law enforcement veteran was promoted to deputy chief with the North Platte Police Department. Kendall Allision’s Law Enforcement career began at the Lincoln County Detention Center in 1982, being promoted to deputy sheriff in 1984 before coming to the North Platte Police Department in 1988.
Four-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell Tuesday
MAXWELL, Neb. (KNOP) - A four-vehicle accident shut down I-80 for ninety minutes Tuesday. Nebraska State Patrol Spokesperson Cody Thomas said the accident happened at 10 p.m. near Maxwell. A Toyota sedan driven by 86-year-old Vlastik Svacina of Reno, Nevada was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck...
North Platte Public Schools welcomes new Board of Education members
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board of Education welcomed a pair of new members Monday evening. Emily Garrick and Cindy O’Conner were officially sworn in. Traditionally, the board does its reorganization as part of the first meeting of the new calendar year. Angela Blaesi...
GPH Callahan Cancer Center re-certified for high-quality care
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center has been re-certified by the QOPI® Certification Program, LLC. The certification validates the emphasis that the Callahan Cancer Center places on outstanding quality and patient care. The QOPI® Certification Program staff and task force members verify through...
