NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted Sutherland for a basketball doubleheader on Tuesday evening. The girls got things started as Hershey jumped out to a 34-12 lead at the half, and the Panthers would keep their foot on the gas as the game progressed. Hershey would go on to take the victory over the Sailors 62-29.

HERSHEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO