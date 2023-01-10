Extremist groups strategizing locally to spread hateful messages, experts say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of residents in a west Orange County neighborhood found antisemitic flyers on their doorsteps over the weekend.

Officials with the Anti-Defamation League said messages like that aren’t new, the way they’re being distributed is evolving, and that groups spreading the messages are working together.

The Holocaust Resource and Education Center said it’s been made aware of similar situations over the past few weeks.

Groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center said the best way to stop this is to report it if you see it, and denounce it.

