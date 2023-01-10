ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden congratulates Georgia Bulldogs on college football championship

By Will Cheney, Athens Banner-Herald
It didn't take long for Georgia football's second-straight national championship to make waves around the nation.

Following the Bulldogs' 65-7 win over TCU at SoFi Stadium, a nod came down from the highest office in the land. President Joe Biden tweeted a congratulatory message to the team as it secured its' third uncontested national championship in program history.

"Georgia," he said. "No doubt you made your community proud tonight."

If it feels like Déjà vu, that's because President Biden tweeted a similar message this time last year after Georgia's 33-18 win over Alabama.

Your skill, grit, and determination show us what is possible – and how to win your school’s first title in 41 years," he said. "I’m proud of you, Bulldogs."

