Solomon “Solo” Gardner, a student and baseball player at Olympia High School, died on Sunday after a multi-week stay at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was 16. A Gofundme, set up by a friend on behalf of the Gardner family, has raised over $14,000 for the family to assist with medical bills. The post states that Gardner suffered a traumatic brain injury, the cause of which was not stated.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO