Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowdKristen WaltersFlossmoor, IL
Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?Mark StarColorado State
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bears Miss On Opportunity As Roquan Smith Signs Massive Deal With Baltimore
The former Bear just got PAID.
Bears' Big Day, Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future Signal New Day in NFC North
Bears' big day, Rodgers' uncertain future signal new day in NFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for as long as memory serves. There have been seasons where the Bears or Minnesota Vikings cycle up and make the playoffs or...
Ben Johnson 'Is a Rock Star!' Texans Interviewing Lions Coach - Source
Who are the Texans' top candidates for their head coaching vacancy? Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, is among them.
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Chicago Bears swing for the fences with huge front office hire
The Chicago Bears have found a new team president, and his resume and background in football signify a potentially bright future. Finally, after 23 years as team president, Ted Phillips is out for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise has found a successor with an impressive resume. On Thursday, NFL...
Yardbarker
Chicago Makes One Last Pitch To Keep The Bears At Soldier Field
The city of Chicago is pulling out all the stops to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Earlier this year it was revealed the Bears were looking to leave Soldier Field. Their plan was to move the team to Arlington Heights after agreeing to purchase a 326-acre plot out there.
Ellis: Good for Kevin Warren, and good on the Bears
On Thursday, the Bears announced that they’ve hired Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be their new president/CEO. It’s a move that makes sense for everyone.
QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr posted on Twitter on Thursday he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city
Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President
Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George...
Ryan Poles: Bears have 'flexibility' with No. 1 overall pick
Bears general manager Ryan Poles is excited about the “flexibility” that his organization has after landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Haul for No. 1 Pick, Rebuild Trenches
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus walked out of the media center at Halas Hall following their state of the franchise address Tuesday, the Bears' offseason officially began.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Soldier Field Announcement
As the Chicago Bears secured the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft, the city looked even further to the future by pitching the team to stay. Landmark Development and the Reimagine Soldier Field Coalition released a video proposing a $2.2 billion renovation to Soldier Field. The reimagined stadium includes a dome in an effort to make the venue a destination for more events such as the Super Bowl.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Warren expected to be hired by Chicago Bears as new CEO/President
Kevin Warren may soon be on the move. The Chicago Bears have been rumored to be targeting B1G commissioner Warren as its next CEO for some time now; According to sources from Ian Rapoport, that deal is now all but finished. Warren was previously the COO of the Minnesota Vikings...
Bears open for business with the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears’ 10th consecutive loss and the Houston Texans’ successful 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left in their game on Sunday made it appear less likely that quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State will be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft – at least by the team that currently holds the No. 1 selection.
Comments / 0