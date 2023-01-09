ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

Chicago Bears swing for the fences with huge front office hire

The Chicago Bears have found a new team president, and his resume and background in football signify a potentially bright future. Finally, after 23 years as team president, Ted Phillips is out for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise has found a successor with an impressive resume. On Thursday, NFL...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Makes One Last Pitch To Keep The Bears At Soldier Field

The city of Chicago is pulling out all the stops to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Earlier this year it was revealed the Bears were looking to leave Soldier Field. Their plan was to move the team to Arlington Heights after agreeing to purchase a 326-acre plot out there.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's What the Bears Say About Kevin Warren as CEO/President

Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Soldier Field Announcement

As the Chicago Bears secured the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft, the city looked even further to the future by pitching the team to stay. Landmark Development and the Reimagine Soldier Field Coalition released a video proposing a $2.2 billion renovation to Soldier Field. The reimagined stadium includes a dome in an effort to make the venue a destination for more events such as the Super Bowl.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Kevin Warren expected to be hired by Chicago Bears as new CEO/President

Kevin Warren may soon be on the move. The Chicago Bears have been rumored to be targeting B1G commissioner Warren as its next CEO for some time now; According to sources from Ian Rapoport, that deal is now all but finished. Warren was previously the COO of the Minnesota Vikings...
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Bears open for business with the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears’ 10th consecutive loss and the Houston Texans’ successful 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left in their game on Sunday made it appear less likely that quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State will be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft – at least by the team that currently holds the No. 1 selection.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy