Engadget

Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023

Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
Fatherly

Best-Selling Electric Vehicles: The Top 8 EVs In America, Ranked

Are you in the market for a new family car? Maybe an electric vehicle as federal EV tax credits kick in for 2022? As more people turn to electric vehicles (EVs), data from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book highlights the top-selling EVs in America, and we have to admit, that list is not super surprising.
Jalopnik

Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King

2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
Ars Technica

Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires

One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
MotorBiscuit

2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids

Toyota makes some of the best SUV options on the market. Here's why some of its hybrid SUVs are even better. The post 2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com

Porsche teases next gen EV platform specs

Porsche has released new details about the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and the company’s next-gen EV platform, Premium Platform Electric (PPE). Porsche made headlines in 2019 with its first all-electric offering, the Porsche Taycan. But since that development, the German performance brand has only developed new body styles and trims for the Taycan instead of releasing any new electric models. That is about to change with the upcoming electric Macan SUV. Porsche has now published information on the performance and technology that will be coming in the new SUV and future vehicles based on its PPE platform.
fox56news.com

Mazda’s rotary set for return as EV range extender in Europe

Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild-hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.
dcnewsnow.com

First drive: 2023 Audi Q4 falls short of other luxury electric SUVs

The Q4 E-Tron represents a new entry point into Audi’s growing electric vehicle family. The compact crossover is smaller and less expensive than the Audi E-Tron mid-size electric SUV that jump started the electric era for the brand back in 2019, back when Tesla was the only luxury electric car maker of significance. Now everybody’s doing it.

