Porsche has released new details about the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and the company’s next-gen EV platform, Premium Platform Electric (PPE). Porsche made headlines in 2019 with its first all-electric offering, the Porsche Taycan. But since that development, the German performance brand has only developed new body styles and trims for the Taycan instead of releasing any new electric models. That is about to change with the upcoming electric Macan SUV. Porsche has now published information on the performance and technology that will be coming in the new SUV and future vehicles based on its PPE platform.

1 DAY AGO