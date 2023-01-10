Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Road reopens following semi rollover on 422
A semi rollover has caused a portion of State Route 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning.
Firefighters called to small fire at Domestic Uniform in Youngstown
City firefighters were called to Domestic Uniform on Thursday morning to fight a small one.
Road in Trumbull County reopens following sinkhole repair
A portion of Cadwallader Sonk Road in Bazetta Township has reopened following repairs to a sinkhole.
Crash stalls traffic on busy Ausintown road
Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Austintown Thursday.
Family safe after kitchen fire in Youngstown
The Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Man found dead in sewer 11 days after disappearing while fleeing from crash
A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a sewer in Norton nearly two weeks after he disappeared while fleeing on foot following a vehicle crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
WFMJ.com
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
Railroad crossing gate damaged in Youngstown crash
A railroad crossing gate was damaged after a crash in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman says man threatened to blow up house with 8 kids inside
A Youngstown man was arrested in Campbell after a woman said he threatened to blow up her house with her eight kids in it.
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized after shootings on Youngstown's South Side
Detectives are investigating two overnight shootings oh Youngstown's South Side. Police tell 21 News that a woman showed up at Mercy Hospital in Youngstown early Wednesday with a leg wound. The woman told officers that she was shot on Edwards Street. Shortly after 3 a.m. a man came to Mercy...
More damage than expected in Newton Falls school flooding
Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building.
Report: Couple facing charges after baby, toddler left home alone
A man and woman are facing charges after a 2-year-old child was reportedly left alone in a Newton Falls apartment complex.
16-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Canton Twp. home on foot
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who left her Canton Township home on foot at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.
Man accused of shooting at car with woman, child inside
Donyea Stubbs, 28, is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.
Woman sentenced after bomb threats incident at local Walmart
She received 18 months probation.
WFMJ.com
Driver illness, field trips bring changes to afternoon Newton Falls bus routes Wednesday
Parents and students in the Newton Falls School System are being told to expect some transportation issues on Wednesday afternoon. The district’s Transportation announced online that there will be some changes in school bus routes for Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to the web post, a combination of driver...
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
The family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start.
Comments / 0