Warren, OH

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Two hospitalized after shootings on Youngstown's South Side

Detectives are investigating two overnight shootings oh Youngstown's South Side. Police tell 21 News that a woman showed up at Mercy Hospital in Youngstown early Wednesday with a leg wound. The woman told officers that she was shot on Edwards Street. Shortly after 3 a.m. a man came to Mercy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

