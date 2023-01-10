Read full article on original website
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/11): East Atchison advances to Fairfax championship
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and St. Joseph Christian moved to the Fairfax final, and North Nodaway and Stanberry were winners at the Stanberry Invite on Wednesday in KMAland girls hoops. FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL. East Atchison 32 Falls City 31. Claire Martin and Natalie Hedlund scored in double figures with 13 and...
Creston wrestlers continue dominance, eye conference title and postseason run
(Creston) -- January has arrived and a familiar face sits atop the Hawkeye Ten wrestling standings: Creston. The Panthers are 14-1 in duals this season, including a perfect 6-0 in the conference. Despite a brutal schedule, uncertainty in the lineup and a busy start to 2023, Creston hasn’t missed a...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 12th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from doubleheader basketball on Thursday in Clarinda. Check out the full slate below. Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning (G/B) Central Decatur at Mount Ayr (G/B) Rolling Valley Conference. Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley (G) Missouri River Conference. Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G) LeMars at...
Stanton boys bringing energy, confidence into Corner Conference Tournament
(Stanton) -- The Stanton boys basketball team is playing well as the program searches for its fifth Corner Conference Tournament title in six years. The Vikings are 6-3 after a win over Sidney Tuesday night. The victory came in Stanton's first contest since December 19th. "It was good to play...
Martin Blog (1/11): It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten
(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023. According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.
Shenandoah's Green reflects on recent success
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is playing some of its best basketball of the year behind the stellar performances of sophomore Lynnae Green. The Fillies came into 2023 with a 3-6 record but are now 5-7 after wins over Fremont-Mills and Griswold. They also put a scare in 4A No. 13 Glenwood before the Rams outscored them 20-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Glenwood boys use defense, rebounding to score win over Harlan
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood boys basketball team did just enough down the stretch to pick up a key win over Harlan Tuesday night. The Rams picked up their sixth-straight win, outlasting Harlan 47-44. The win was the sixth-straight for Glenwood, who haven’t lost since a December 13th setback against this same Cyclones’ team.
Young Nebraska City wrestling searching for identity
(Nebraska City) -- After 15 years as an assistant coach, Alex Meredith is now in charge of the Nebraska City wrestling program. According to Track Wrestling, the Pioneers currently have a 3-3 dual record with wins over Falls City, Douglas County West and West Point-Beemer. "We're young," Meredith said. "But...
Weeping Water alum Cave 'finding right groove' at Omaha
(Omaha) -- Weeping Water legend Grace Cave has acclimated well into her role at Omaha. Cave has played the point guard role in the Mavericks' (8-7) three game win streak. "We had a tough preseason," Cave said. "We played Nebraska, Creighton and a lot of bigger schools. I think us playing bigger schools has helped us a lot."
Roy Lee Brandon, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Roy passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Worth County girls relying on strong defense during winning stretch
(Grant City) -- Worth County girls basketball fell in the opening round of the Stanberry Invitational on Monday evening, snapping a three-game win streak with a 45-28 loss to King City. While the defeat put an end to the string of wins, Coach Tiffany Bliley is still feeling good about...
Marilyn Jean Gentry, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Larry Studey, 77, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
CH-F welcomes first baby of 2023
Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, welcomed its first baby of the new year on January 6, 2023. Hayleigh Vinzant and Hunter Bennett of Tarkio, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Logan Michael Bennett. Logan was delivered by Aron Burke, M.D., at 11:30 p.m. on January 6. He weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
John Herbert "Herb" Beggs, 89, Mound City, Missouri
Location: First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri. The family will receive friends after the service in the basement of the church. Memorials: Tiffany Heights Nursing Home, Mound City, or the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Local Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
Shen district seeks second construction trades teacher
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is looking for an extra teacher in conjunction with the district's growing industrial tech program. By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a request for an additional full time construction teaching position at the high school. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says a second instructor is needed as the district's Career Technical Education or CTE programs continue to expand.
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
Atchison County rollover wreck injures 1
(Rock Port) -- A Neosho, Missouri woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 4 miles west of Rock Port shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Honda Fit driven by 74-year-old Lillie Smith was northbound when it exited the west shoulder. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway and skidded off the west shoulder into the median. Smith's vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels, blocking the interstate's southbound lanes.
