The Gaylord Girls Pick up a Third Straight Win in Victory Over St. Ignace

GAYLORD – The Gaylord Blue Devils notched their third straight win, knocking off division four honorable mention St. Ignace 61-32 on Monday night.

The Blue Devils took control in the first half, using a 12-0 run in the first quarter to build a 20-13 lead, and then shutting out the Saints in the second quarter to head into the halftime break with a 38-13 advantage.

Three Blue Devils scored in double figures, led by Meghan Keen with 16. Avery Parker recorded 14 points, and Alexis Kozlowski added 13. Jillian Fraser led St. Ignace in scoring with 11 points.

Gaylord (8-3) next travels to Cadillac on Saturday to take on Kalamazoo Loy Norrix in the Cadillac Showcase event at 2:00. The Saints (5-3) return home to square off with Sault Ste. Marie on Friday night.