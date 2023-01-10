ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

MassLive.com

UMass hockey gives up four goals in first period, falls to Boston University

BOSTON – No. 19/17 Massachusetts hockey matched No. 7 Boston University’s scoring in the second and third, but a four-goal first period propelled the Terriers past UMass, 6-2 on Wednesday night at Agganis Arena. The setback leaves the Minutemen at 9-9-3 overall, 3-7-1 in conference play, while BU improves to 14-6-0 overall and 9-4-0 in Hockey East action.
BOSTON, MA
aicyellowjackets.com

Lou Conte named Head Football Coach

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – American International College Vice President for Athletics Lou Izzi is pleased to announce the appointment of Lou Conte as the head coach of the football program. Conte, a native of Western Massachusetts, returns to Springfield after serving as interim head coach at NCAA Division I (FCS)...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Railers fall to Newfoundland Growlers, 5-2

St. John’s, NL – The Worcester Railers HC (19-14-2-0, 40pts) fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (23-9-1-0, 47pts) on Wednesday night by the final score of 5-2 in front of a crowd of 2,246 at the Mary Brown’s Center in St. John’s Newfoundland. The Railers continue their three-game series against the Growlers on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. EST puck drop.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
elms.edu

Megan Keyes, Fall ‘22

Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and Security, and Computer Science. After earning my associate’s degree in computer security at Greenfield Community College, I transferred to Elms College to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Technology and Security. My advisor at Greenfield recommended that I go to Elms. I originally wasn’t interested in earning a bachelor’s; I just wanted to get my associate’s and be done with school. But then I decided I wanted to learn more.
thereminder.com

Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Jan. 9, 2023

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by hearing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
thereminder.com

Mad Wings opens new Ludlow location on East Street

LUDLOW – Mad Wings has brought its brand to Ludlow and is excited to have its own building. At the end of December 2022, Mad Wings finally opened its new location after originally planning to open in August 2022. Mad Wings’ first location is in Chicopee, but the owners...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of mother killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Southwick speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

