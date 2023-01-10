Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Scoreboard for Jan. 11: Amherst boys basketball outlasts Pope Francis in 4OT thriller & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Deadlocked through regulation and three overtime periods, the Amherst boys’ basketball team finally overpowered Pope Francis in quadruple overtime, 89-86.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Local boys teams kick off tournament’s opening-day festivities
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Spalding Hoophall Classic returns to Springfield in 2023 with 10 local boys basketball teams taking the court Thursday night to kick off the showcase, which runs through Monday, Jan. 16.
UMass hockey gives up four goals in first period, falls to Boston University
BOSTON – No. 19/17 Massachusetts hockey matched No. 7 Boston University’s scoring in the second and third, but a four-goal first period propelled the Terriers past UMass, 6-2 on Wednesday night at Agganis Arena. The setback leaves the Minutemen at 9-9-3 overall, 3-7-1 in conference play, while BU improves to 14-6-0 overall and 9-4-0 in Hockey East action.
aicyellowjackets.com
Lou Conte named Head Football Coach
SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – American International College Vice President for Athletics Lou Izzi is pleased to announce the appointment of Lou Conte as the head coach of the football program. Conte, a native of Western Massachusetts, returns to Springfield after serving as interim head coach at NCAA Division I (FCS)...
Worcester Railers fall to Newfoundland Growlers, 5-2
St. John’s, NL – The Worcester Railers HC (19-14-2-0, 40pts) fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (23-9-1-0, 47pts) on Wednesday night by the final score of 5-2 in front of a crowd of 2,246 at the Mary Brown’s Center in St. John’s Newfoundland. The Railers continue their three-game series against the Growlers on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. EST puck drop.
Westfield conservation board lifts enforcement order on E. Mountain Road wetlands
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously voted on Jan. 10 to lift the enforcement order on the East Mountain Road property owned by Mark and Chris Dupuis, after determining that all conditions for restoration from illegal tree clearing in wetland property had been met. Commission Chair David A. Doe...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen finalists selected for 2023
The 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen pageant was held at the Holyoke High School on Jan. 7 with 10 contestants hoping to be one of the five finalists for the title of 2023 Grand Colleen. The 10 contestants included Mara M. Downi,e of Holyoke, Ellie R. Westcott, of...
Hearing scheduled for Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport noise mitigation program
WESTFIELD — Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport will have a public hearing Feb. 1 for the first update of its Noise Compatibility Program since 2015. The hearing is 6-8 p.m. at Westfield Intermediate School, 350 Southampton Road, Westfield. Airport Manager Christopher Willenborg said that the hearing is meant to give members...
westernmassnews.com
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
Northampton’s Valley Jazz Voices community ensemble shares joy of vocal art
When Ruth Griggs was growing up in Northampton, jazz music always was playing in the house. Her late mother, Margot Griggs, was a jazz singer, but Ruth was more focused on acting. After moving to New York City, pursuing a marketing career, marrying and having children, she didn’t have much...
elms.edu
Megan Keyes, Fall ‘22
Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and Security, and Computer Science. After earning my associate’s degree in computer security at Greenfield Community College, I transferred to Elms College to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Technology and Security. My advisor at Greenfield recommended that I go to Elms. I originally wasn’t interested in earning a bachelor’s; I just wanted to get my associate’s and be done with school. But then I decided I wanted to learn more.
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Medical Notes: Jan. 9, 2023
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by hearing stories, ideas, and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
thereminder.com
Mad Wings opens new Ludlow location on East Street
LUDLOW – Mad Wings has brought its brand to Ludlow and is excited to have its own building. At the end of December 2022, Mad Wings finally opened its new location after originally planning to open in August 2022. Mad Wings’ first location is in Chicopee, but the owners...
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
whdh.com
Opened Like a Sardine Can: Top of tractor-trailer truck peeled open after hitting bridge in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews have been working to clear a damaged truck in Worcester after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass Tuesday afternoon, closing down a roadway in the process. A SKY7 camera spotted a tractor-trailer on Cambridge Street around 4 p.m. with both the top of its cab and...
westernmassnews.com
Family of mother killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Southwick speaks out
As Springfield schools continue their mask advisory for students, the latest COVID-19 numbers across the city have gone down. Doctors seeing decline in respiratory illness cases. Updated: 18 hours ago. As Western Mass News continues to monitor the status of winter sicknesses, we are learning the recent surge of respiratory...
iBerkshires.com
'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield woman after van totaled in crash
A Springfield quadriplegic was said to have lost her ability to connect with the outside world after her mobility-accessible van was totaled by an uninsured driver in a December crash. Now faced with no way to travel or purchase a replacement vehicle, a local Springfield resident launched a GoFundMe to help her purchase a new accessible vehicle.
