GAYLORD – The seventh-ranked Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds jumped out to a 21-3 first quarter lead, and never looked back in rolling to a 63-14 win over Pellston on Monday night.

The win is the Snowbirds’ sixth straight after dropping their first two games of the year.

Gaylord St. Mary (6-2, 5-0 Ski Valley) will play host to Central Lake on Wednesday, while Pellston (1-6, 0-4 SVC) travels to Forest Area on the same night.