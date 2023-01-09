Read full article on original website
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
Cardinals Fan Makes Grim Prediction For 2023
Another day goes by with fans of the St. Louis Cardinals becoming increasingly frustrated that the front office has to this point, failed to address the team’s obvious need for starting pitching. With Adam Wainwright retiring and Jordan Montgomery, Miles Mikolas, and Jack Flaherty set to enter free agency...
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Finishing 7-2 Is Reason For Optimism For Fans But Team Is Furious They Missed Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs this season. They lost a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and signed Mitch Trubisky to replace him on the first day of free agency. That plan lasted all the way to the NFL draft when he became a bridge quarterback to Pitt Panthers rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky had little control over who the Steelers drafted but he did have four games to prove himself and he managed to go 1-3.
Mike Tirico explains Lions' viral 'Sunday Night Football' player introductions
NBC's Mike Tirico has offered information on the Detroit Lions' player introductions that went viral during the Week 18 "Sunday Night Football" game at the Green Bay Packers. "So most teams do those in August, and guys come in, it’s early in the year, and guys play it — mostly — straight up," Tirico explained during an appearance on Detroit sports radio station 97.1 The Ticket, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "But because the Lions were not ticketed for a Sunday night or Thursday night game, the Lions were the rare team where you shot the lineup intros the week of the game. That rarely happens for us. So the guys all had to do them after practice on Thursday, I think it was. So when you watch the season full of introductions, you get very creative. And when you are a team in a good mood, you get very creative."
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing A Candidate With Proven Success
According to a few sources across the league, Jim Caldwell will interview with Broncos today, a coach with a great track record. Caldwell has coached in the NFL for 18 seasons but hasn’t been in the league since 2019. In his league tenure, Caldwell has worked for the Indianapolis...
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
Raiders 2-Round Mock Draft: Defense Finally Gets Reinforcements
It is now officially mock draft season, fellas, with the Las Vegas Raiders having no postseason! You all are misguided in your desire for the Raiders to select a quarterback early. Everyone is eager to pull the trigger. There is no need to use their first or second round pick on a quarterback because Tom Brady is heading to Vegas. Also, let’s concentrate on the Raiders’ defense, which is in serious need of some reinforcements. The Raiders’ defense, according to ESPN, allows the fourth-most pass yards per game and the seventh-most overall yards per game. Let’s address the defensive needs in this two-round mock draft.
QB Daniel Jones to ask Giants legend for playoff advice
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will pick the brain of a club legend before making his NFL postseason debut Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. Jones confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan he'll be reaching out to Eli Manning ahead of this coming weekend. Manning was New York's QB1 when the club selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but ultimately lost his job to the then-rookie early into that campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion retired in January 2020, but he and Jones remain friendly even if their relationship was "a little awkward at times" throughout the 2019 season.
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals-Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens are in for a tough matchup against the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. Not only has Joe Burrow been an MVP candidate throughout the whole season, but they may not have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley behind center. That severely hampers their chances against a team that’s fresh off...
