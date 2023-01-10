Read full article on original website
Suspect sought in Pueblo homicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder. PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East […]
Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs. According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those The post Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado man arrested for allegedly shooting father in back of head
A Cañon City man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly shooting his father in the back of the head while he was asleep in the home that they shared on South Raynolds Avenue. Joseph Tippet, 36, was arrested by Fremont County deputies on suspicion of murder in the...
Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s first homicide investigation of 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the name of the victim in a deadly apartment shooting. Wednesday, police identified 31-year-old Darrian Adame as the victim in a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. According to CSPD, officers responded to a shots fired...
Man with criminal past arrested in Fountain with a ‘ghost gun’
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal past was arrested in Fountain this week while in possession of a “ghost gun,” according to police. The Fountain Police Department is reporting 38-year-old David Arellano was wanted for parole violation. Arellano was spotted looking into vehicles and walking onto people’s property in the 1000 block of Ancestra Dr. on Wednesday at about 10:47 in the morning.
DA: Officer who shot patrol car thief not charged
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has deemed a Colorado Springs Police officer’s use of force during a May 2022 incident unnecessary based on the facts of the case and said it also does not qualify as self-defense. However, the DA will not press charges because a conviction would be difficult to […]
Second Murder Suicide Recorded In Less Than Two Months
Last week, another tragedy struck Teller County marking the second murder suicide in less than two months. This time authorities have said that the incident involved a 53 year-old man and his five-year-old son as the victim. Emotions ran high across the community last Thursday when the Teller County Sheriff’s...
El Paso County Touching Hands Project interview
Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth. The crash happened on July 26, 2022 in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North...
Deadly crash along I-25 south of Colorado Springs under investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash along I-25 south of Colorado Springs was under investigation on Wednesday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received the call at about 11:30 in the morning for the crash just south of the S. Academy exit. “A 2020 Freightliner box truck...
Suspect identified in Fremont County homicide
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6. FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on […]
Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy reportedly ran in front of a bus. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd. Police said the 12-year-old ran in front of a bus and was hit. He The post Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus appeared first on KRDO.
Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
66-year-old with dementia missing from Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help looking for a man diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions who has been missing since Jan. 3. 66-year-old Robert Yauch is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He was last seen on Jan. 3 near the 2800 […]
Sunrise Elementary Janurary, 12 2023
David Lucero sworn in as new Pueblo County Sheriff
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday as the new sheriff of Pueblo County. Sheriff Lucero was sworn in on the steps of the Pueblo County Courthouse by 10th Judicial District Chief Judge Eyler. Lucero was one of seven Pueblo County elected officials sworn in...
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Work begins despite delays on Pueblo County merger meant to repair poor roads in Pueblo West
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In November of 2022, voters approved a ballot measure that's meant to provide much-needed funding for road maintenance in Pueblo West. However, Pueblo County leaders are still out working out a plan on how to fix the poor roads in Pueblo West. Voters in favor of...
