Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants allegedly said 'he was doing it for America'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of pointing a gun at migrants near a church in El Paso on New Year's Eve was reportedly heard saying that "he was doing it for America," according to a federal court document. El Paso police said they received a call...
cbs4local.com
Shooting at east El Paso home stemmed from suspected drug sale between drug dealers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadly shooting in an east El Paso neighborhood stemmed from a drug deal between two drug dealers, according to a suspect's arrest report. The shooting at the cul-de-sac along Kira Christel Lane raised concerns from residents on December 26, 2022. Detectives investigated the...
cbs4local.com
Man harassing migrants near Sacred Heart Church arrested on family violence warrant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who police officials said was harassing migrants near the Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio was arrested on a family violence warrant. Officers arrested 52-year-old Raymundo Maese. There has been an increase in police presence in the area of South Oregon near...
cbs4local.com
Longtime colleague of victim in Lees Dr. shooting says he was a one of a kind person
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mitchell Russell was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family the night before he was shot and killed on Lees Drive. Russell volunteered with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team and one of his colleagues told CBS4 he was one of a kind and he was like family to him.
cbs4local.com
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police arrest teen in connection to deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police confirmed with CBS4 that an act of vigilantism led...
cbs4local.com
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
cbs4local.com
Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
cbs4local.com
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, stealing beer from gas station before high-speed chase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for the man who led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase throughout El Paso after he shot his girlfriend and robbed several businesses with a gun was obtained. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez, 36, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly committed several crimes.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police cadets to direct traffic at 6 intersections
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s academy will be conducting traffic control training for cadets at six intersections within the city Wednesday. The training will involve experienced officers instructing the cadets on how to safely direct traffic at intersections. Traffic signals at the intersections...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County leaders ask TxDOT for 'healthier' downtown I-10 project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Monday approved sending a letter to the Texas Department of Transportation to ask the agency to address the "health and safety" of residents while designing the proposed Downtown 10 highway project. "El Paso is an ozone non-attainment area, and I-10...
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire crews shut off gas lines in 2 separate incidents in east, northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews continued Tuesday afternoon to work on two separate damaged gas lines - one in east and another in northeast El Paso. The first damaged gas line was reported at 6666 Gateway East Blvd at the Holiday Inn Express near Airway Boulevard. An excavator...
cbs4local.com
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
cbs4local.com
Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Services expansion plans delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives $150k grant
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
cbs4local.com
Resident says El Paso Water bill increase will 'make things harder for everyone'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Beginning March 1, El Paso Water customers will be paying roughly $9 more on their bills. Currently, El Pasoans are paying an average of $66.99. But with the new uptick, residents will be paying an average of $76.02. The Public Service Board approved the...
cbs4local.com
Shoppers react to the high costs of eggs, shortage in El Paso supermarkets
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Across the country the price of eggs has skyrocketed over the past weeks. The costs have gone up while the supply has gone down due to the avian flu impacting much of the nation's supply. A local farm owner in New Mexico, Natalie Viramontes...
cbs4local.com
Cowtown Boots donates over 4K boots to children in need
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The owners of Cowtown Boots donated over 4,000 boots to children in need. "El Paso has been a great place to live and we just decided to give back to the community," Paul Calcaterra Jr. owner of Cowtown Boots said. This is the first...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County holds public meetings about $100M in non-voter-approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans will have a chance to learn about the county's proposal to issue $100 million in non-voter-approved debt for critical public safety and essential public infrastructure project needs. El Paso County commissioners are looking to issue $59 million in Certificates of Obligation and...
Comments / 0