ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police arrest teen in connection to deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police confirmed with CBS4 that an act of vigilantism led...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police cadets to direct traffic at 6 intersections

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department’s academy will be conducting traffic control training for cadets at six intersections within the city Wednesday. The training will involve experienced officers instructing the cadets on how to safely direct traffic at intersections. Traffic signals at the intersections...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso County leaders ask TxDOT for 'healthier' downtown I-10 project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Monday approved sending a letter to the Texas Department of Transportation to ask the agency to address the "health and safety" of residents while designing the proposed Downtown 10 highway project. "El Paso is an ozone non-attainment area, and I-10...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives $150k grant

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cowtown Boots donates over 4K boots to children in need

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The owners of Cowtown Boots donated over 4,000 boots to children in need. "El Paso has been a great place to live and we just decided to give back to the community," Paul Calcaterra Jr. owner of Cowtown Boots said. This is the first...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy