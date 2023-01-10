Read full article on original website
South Bend Common council at odds over agenda
South Bend. Ind. — A hot-button issue taken off the South Bend Common Council agenda. Council leaders blame it on a "procedural failure." It's a resolution for reparatory justice for African Americans. But it won't be talked about by the council tonight. Councilman Davis tells you he's disappointed the...
Elkhart Mayor announces re-election campaign
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson has announced he is running for re-election. He made the special announcement tonight at Winchester Mansion. During his announcement he mentioned how downtown Elkhart should be a resource for everyone. Roberson also talked about his accomplishments and working with the community...
South Bend Common Council approves rezoning for chemical plant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A new chemical plant is one step closer to coming to South Bend. The Common Council approved rezoning an area on the city's far northwest side near the bypass and the Toll Road. Plans call for Coast Southwest to build a 94,000 square foot...
SBPD Community Crime Stat Meetings return
South Bend Police are opening their doors to the community once again, for the return of Community Crime Stat Meetings. The meetings take place on the second Wednesday of each month at the SBPD Auditorium. There, police share the crime trends from the previous month. It also gives you a...
South Bend to take legal action against developer
South Bend. Ind. — South Bend’s redevelopment commission voted on Thursday morning to take legal action against the developer who promised to use city and state money to build a grocery store inside his downtown apartment building. The city’s executive director of Community investment says the city has...
Former LaPorte County Official in jail again for residential entry
LaPorte County, Ind. — A former longtime public official and firefighter from La Porte County is back in jail for entering the home of another person without permission. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah was arrested Wednesday for Level 6 felony residential entry and Class B misdemeanor malicious mischief. He was being held in the La Porte County Jail on $755 bond.
Operation Education: School City Mishawaka to ask voter to renew referendum funding
School City of Mishawaka leaders want voters to prepare for a big question on their May ballot. The district is asking voters to approve a renewal of the existing operating referendum. The operating referendum was originally passed in 2016 along with a capital referendum. This time around, the district is...
Elkhart County looks to curbside recycling
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Drop-off recycling could become a thing of the past in Elkhart County, after recent problems with several county-run drop-off bins. This is leading to county residents having to bring their recycling elsewhere or enroll in curbside service. The shrinking number of drop off recycling...
Developer proposes affordable housing development in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Schools and city leaders are showing support for a possible 1,400-unit affordable housing development. The goal is to have retail, restaurants, and residents in one place. A 170-acre piece of land was being considered for industrial use, but the city, schools and developers are...
Two charged with murder in burglary attempt
South Bend. Ind. — Two people have been charged with the January 2nd murder of Rachel Havrick, 46, of South Bend, along with a third person charged with assisting a criminal. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office has charged Ddrea Bostic, 25 and Devon Briggs, 20, both of South...
Wanatah man arrested for felony breaking and entering
NOBLE TWP., Ind. (WSBT) — A man is being held at the La Porte County jail for felony breaking and entering. Deputies were called to a burglary in progress around 11:30 Wednesday morning in Noble Township. They say John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah, was spotted on video surveillance entering...
South Bend Symphony Orchestra hosts "Celebration for a Dream" concert series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week. The concert series called “Celebration for a Dream” marks the cultural significance of African American music, and the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Elkhart Police: Two arrests in two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within 24 hours
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within the course of 24 hours. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 4:49 p.m., an Elkhart Police Department officer responded to the 900 block of Johnson St in reference to a suspicious vehicle, a 2014 Buick Regal that was reported stolen on January 8.
Edwardsburg increasing number of bus drivers following shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Edwardsburg Public Schools is making changes to ensure students can get to the classroom. The district was forced to either close or go online four times before the holiday break because it did not have enough bus drivers. And it was only a few short...
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill to murder
Goshen, Ind. — Instead of facing trial for the stabbing death of a car dealer during a test drive, a Goshen man plead guilty but mentally ill on Thursday. 23-year-old Samuel Byfield will be sentenced early next month for the death of 73-year-old Wayne Bontrager. Bontrager died more than...
Elkhart Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are reporting a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the 2700 block of Johnson Street and Merrill Street, just south of County Road 6. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when police responded to a call regarding...
Valley RV Show kicks off Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance to see the newest and best in the RV industry starts Thursday at the 48th Annual Valley RV and Camping Show at the Century Center. Displayed will be new models of motorhomes, fifth-wheels, toy haulers, and travel trailers. There will also be...
Elkhart Police identify victim in deadly crash
Elkhart Police Have identified Cary Slack, 61, of Elkhart as the pedestrian killed in a crash. It happened in the 2700 block of Johnson Street and Merrill Street, just south of County Road 6. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when police responded to a call regarding...
Avian flu, inflation raising egg prices
BARODA, Mich. (WSBT) — Prices at the grocery store have been climbing, but the real sticker shock lately has been on the price of eggs. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, we are spending 2 dollars more now than we did in January of 2021 for a dozen of eggs.
Longtime Michiana tennis coach Steve Bender calls it a career
SOUTH BEND — Longtime area tennis coach Steve Bender is retiring after 44 years of coaching the game. Bender spent the past 13 years as the boys tennis coach at Saint Joseph High School in South Bend, helping the Tribe win the sectional title ALL 13 years, in addition to eight NIC conference titles.
