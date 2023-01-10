ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynette Daniel
2d ago

well isn't this sweet! How many days did it take to condemn the Next hate in Fl last year's...a week and he didn't say much at all. It's free rein for Fl. Nazis! Proud boys and the like are at home in Fl

Reply(33)
52
Tina Broome
2d ago

Isaiah 3:11 says, “Woe unto the wicked! It shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him.” Any man, who harbours sin in his heart and, does that which is wicked; and all about him is evil, in him -before him, after him, round about him, above him, below him. What he deserves he shall get.

Reply(23)
33
John Greer
2d ago

he is getting more like a communist dictator every day like Trump. what will he try to control next?? your bank account or your property?? Ranchers better look out .

Reply(60)
42
