What’s happening: The underutilized spaces of downtown Plymouth are receiving some much deserved attention this winter and spring, this thanks to local artist Tony Roko and his Art Foundation, as well as financial support from the Plymouth-based Community Financial Credit Union. The artist plans ten art installations in the city’s downtown, two of which have already been installed at CFCU’s headquarters there. The remaining eight art works will be installed in three downtown alleyways, activating otherwise unused spaces.

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO