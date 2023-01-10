League of Legends international esports events will see some major changes in 2023, and Riot Games shed some light on the reasons behind these decisions in a post on Jan. 10. The play-in and group stage of the World Championship will be revamped, with the latter becoming the Swiss Stage, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three matches. MSI will also see more teams from four major regions and will introduce a double-elimination format in its second stage. Riot explained that the main goal of these changes is to have more cross-regional competition and best-of-match play, while also ensuring every game at events matter.

