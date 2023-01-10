Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Who are Sinatraa’s new VALORANT team?
Jay “Sinatraa” Won will play his first professional VALORANT match since February 2021 at the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier (Jan. 17 to 22), according to streamer PROD’s announcement on Jan. 11. The team featuring PROD and Sinatraa is called Untamable Beasts and may attend...
dotesports.com
12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play
Dota 2 is one of the most complicated MOBA games out there to play. This is down to the endless combinations of heroes and items that makes every match feel unique. No two heroes work the same and while some of them are easy to pick up and learn, others can be daunting due to their steep learning curve. This is why today we will be listing the top 12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play in terms of beginner accessibility.
dotesports.com
How Tundra Esports used sports psychology to dominate Dota 2 at The International 11
Tundra Esports had a pretty good season in Dota Pro Circuit last year, but things really started coming together for them in the lead-up to, and during, The International 11. They pulled off one impressive performance after another and took home the biggest prize of all, the Aegis. But while...
dotesports.com
Why Riot is finally making changes to its international League events
League of Legends international esports events will see some major changes in 2023, and Riot Games shed some light on the reasons behind these decisions in a post on Jan. 10. The play-in and group stage of the World Championship will be revamped, with the latter becoming the Swiss Stage, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three matches. MSI will also see more teams from four major regions and will introduce a double-elimination format in its second stage. Riot explained that the main goal of these changes is to have more cross-regional competition and best-of-match play, while also ensuring every game at events matter.
dotesports.com
The best 556 Icarus loadout in Warzone 2
There are several light machine guns in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for players to level up and equip with attachments in the Gunsmith, and most of them are pretty decent to use in battle royale. The 556 Icarus is basically a light machine gun version of the M4 assault...
dotesports.com
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
dotesports.com
How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
dotesports.com
CS:GO legend Shox forms all-French lineup with dream of BLAST Paris Major appearance
One of the most legendary French CS:GO players of all time has returned, joining forces with a familiar face and former teammate, and seeking to qualify for the next Major that would be played in front of his home crowd. Former Major winner Richard “shox” Papillon is back in competitive...
dotesports.com
IRL Kid Invoker: SEA pubstar reaches Immortal rank in Dota 2 at just 12 years old
Dota 2 is one of the most competitive games in the MOBA genre. While it takes no effort to launch the game, climbing Dota 2’s ranked ladder can take an immense level of commitment, unless you are born with a gift like RISHI RAIN GAMING, a 12-year-old who reached Immortal rank in the SEA server.
dotesports.com
When is Lotus getting added to VALORANT’s competitive mode?
The newest VALORANT map Lotus was loaded into the game on Jan. 10 at the start of Episode Six. Lotus, however, won’t be available in competitive from the get-go. Riot Games has made Lotus available only in Swiftplay queue for the first week of launch, so players get to learn the map before heading to competitive matches.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s v23.10 maintenance patch brings back Chapter 4 features
Fortnite started Chapter Four after only a year in the previous Chapter, as opposed to the typical two-year run. As with every other new Chapter, Epic Games added a wealth of features like graphics improvements, new movement options, and interesting new weapons. But a few of the new mechanics and weapons were disabled in the game due to bugs—until now.
dotesports.com
Riot listens to League fans, expands LCS co-streaming for 2023 Spring Split
An even wider array of League of Legends creators will soon have access to sharing the experience of the LCS live alongside their viewers. The LCS has revealed that its “watch party program,” allowing select YouTube and Twitch streamers to co-stream games during the season, will return with the start of the 2023 Spring Split in an expanded format. Applications are now available via the blog post of the official announcement and will remain accessible until Jan. 18 for co-streaming during week one, and a strict deadline of Jan. 23 for co-streaming the remainder of the split.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Al Safwa Stone Block Office key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced long-time players of Activision’s battle royale to an all new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. DMZ has countless points of interest that players gravitate towards, either in hopes of finding loot to survive the game, or to jump into the multiplayer fray.
dotesports.com
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
dotesports.com
Who are the mystery champions in League’s season 2023 missions?
Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Horizon change: Is it a bug or a nerf? Explained
Apex Legends players logged into the game today to check out the newest event to hit Apex, Spellbound. Featuring plenty of new cosmetics, the return of the ever-popular Control LTM, and more, Spellbound was a great shake-up for a game that had grown a bit stale in one of its longest seasons.
dotesports.com
How to get your 2022 League of Legends recap
Following the viral success of Spotify’s Wrapped promotion, it feels like every major corporation is sending its users a complete rundown of their statistics across the previous year. Now, League of Legends is jumping on the trend. Starting today, Riot Games has begun sending League of Legends players their...
dotesports.com
Riot acknowledges frustrations with League’s season 2023 cinematic and state of the game
For months, fans have speculated that Riot Games may be pivoting its focus from League of Legends, which has remained its poster child for years, to its other popular title, VALORANT. Yet with more strange decisions being made regarding the game and its professional scene, questions remained unanswered and the future of League grew more and more uncertain.
dotesports.com
Riot devs show off Neeko mid-scope abilities in new teaser video
Riot Games yesterday revealed a number of changes coming to Neeko in League of Legends this year, and one of the developers showcased them on Twitter. Riot’s TheTruexy, one of the game developers for League, posted a short video of Neeko’s updated abilities. In the video, we can see some changes to her passive, which are the main goal in her mid-scope update.
dotesports.com
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
Comments / 0