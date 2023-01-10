ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 1/12/23

West Virginia guard Madisen Smith sees another strong Baylor team, which the Mountaineers face Sunday, with the Bears having improved guard play this year. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or...
MORGANTOWN, WV
What is next for West Virginia’s Jose Perez?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The opportunity for Jose Perez to play for the Mountaineer basketball team this season has apparently come to an end. Now the question is whether or not he ever plays in a game for West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU needs to accept its harsh reality

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a saying that, once we all come to accept reality, it makes our ability to understand our fate all that much better. That statement — "It is what it is" — is what the West Virginia basketball team has to accept before it can move forward from the situation it has played itself into.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Nancy Lou Sandy

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lou Sandy, 80, of Enterprise, went home to be with her Lo…
ENTERPRISE, WV
West Virginia women return home to face TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
Harrison schools join West Virginia CIS ranks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program will be adding a total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties this month. In Harrison County, the newest CIS schools are Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Elementary and Norwood Elementary, according to a...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Structure fire results in loss of 20 goats

OAKLAND — An electrical malfunction resulted in a structure fire and the loss of 20 goats near Oakland on Jan. 12. According to a press release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred around 3:10 a.m. at 371 Nazelrod Road, Oakland.
OAKLAND, MD
Carolyn Bunnell

DEER PARK — Carolyn Sue (Shreve) Bunnell, 88, of Deer Park, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Oct. 13, 1934 in Garrett County, she was a daughter of the late George Amos Shreve and Zella Bell (King) Shreve.
DEER PARK, MD
TCF scholarship deadline is Friday

PARSONS, W.Va. — More than 40 scholarships from the Tucker Community Foundation are available for high school and college students in Garrett County, as well as West Virginia’s Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties. Scholarship awards will range from $500 to $10,000 with most in...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Mountain Lake Park continues museum renovations

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The Mountain Lake Park Town Council held a meeting last Thursday to discuss the progress of the renovation of the Mountain Lake Park Historical Association Museum, which was once a ticket booth for an amphitheater that held up to 5,000 people. The museum is dedicated...
MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK, MD
Friendsville Veterans Memorial to be nearly completed by this summer

FRIENDSVILLE — Friendsville hosted its first Town Hall meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9, and a variety of topics were discussed. Following the approval of the agenda and previous meeting’s minutes, Ken Hinebaugh, who was recently elected president of the Veterans Memorial Group, gave a progress report on the Veterans Memorial.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD

